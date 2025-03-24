By Mon Abrea

In this modern world of ubiquitous apps and voice-controlled robots, the future and past collide. The avant-garde processes and programs perfected by technology fuel the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), while agriculture — rooted in tradition and necessity — remains a cornerstone of human survival. Despite their differences, both industries offer immense opportunities for growth, innovation, and sustainability.

AI’s contributions to health, transportation, manufacturing, food and farming, education, and public services are undeniable. From diagnosing diseases and optimizing supply chains to personalizing education and automating administrative tasks, AI simplifies life through apps, automation, and chatbots. However, challenges around labor displacement, skill requirements, and environmental impacts must be managed through thoughtful regulation and strategic tax incentives.

Meanwhile, agriculture is experiencing a global shift from animal-based to plant-based production, driven by health, environmental, and ethical considerations. Innovations like plant-based meat alternatives are gaining traction, ensuring a stable food supply while reducing the environmental footprint of traditional livestock farming. Governments worldwide play a critical role in safeguarding food security, especially in times of crisis.

The Philippines: Tapping into AI and Agriculture for Food Security

As an agriculture-dependent nation, the Philippines has significant potential to integrate AI into its agricultural sector. The intersection of AI and agriculture presents a vital opportunity to address pressing challenges, particularly food security.

AI is revolutionizing agriculture globally, offering solutions to enhance farming methods, improve productivity, and bolster food systems. In Africa, for example, AI is transforming traditional farming practices.

Nigeria: Farmers use an AI-powered chatbot that offers real-time farm management advice, predicts loan repayment capabilities, forecasts input demands, and optimizes pricing strategies. This tool helps farmers make informed decisions, improving their productivity and profitability.

Kenya: The introduction of the world’s first solar-powered device with AI capabilities helps detect and predict crop pests and diseases. This innovation not only provides early warnings but also offers carbon-neutral, affordable solutions to agricultural challenges, promoting sustainable and resilient farming.

In the Philippines, adopting AI in agriculture could similarly enhance productivity and resilience. However, high implementation costs remain a barrier, particularly for small-scale farmers. While the government has ambitious plans to digitize agriculture through technologies like automated irrigation systems, much of this vision has yet to be realized.

Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Progress

To accelerate AI adoption in agriculture, public-private partnerships are crucial. Combining government initiatives with private sector expertise and funding can generate the resources needed to modernize the sector. Such collaborations could democratize access to advanced technologies, enabling Filipino farmers to increase yields and improve their livelihoods.

Recently, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) allocated P100 million for four agri-tech projects aimed at boosting productivity and ensuring food security. One project leverages AI for impact-based forecasting to support rice-based farming communities — a critical step in optimizing agricultural practices.

The Department of Science and Technology-Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DoST-ASTI) also launched the Gul.AI Project, merging information and communications technology with agriculture. The project uses plant boxes equipped with sensors to collect data on water pH, humidity, temperature, light, and live imaging — providing farmers with valuable insights for crop management.

The government’s Philippine Development Report 2023 underscores its commitment to digital transformation in agriculture. The Republic Act No. 11981 or Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Pinoy) Act led to the launch of two pivotal initiatives:

National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0 (NAISR): Aims to integrate AI across sectors, including agriculture, to drive economic growth and improve quality of life; Center for AI Research (CAIR): Focuses on using AI to address industrial challenges, boost innovation, and support sustainable development.

These initiatives are laying the groundwork for the country’s digital future. However, sustained collaboration among agencies like NEDA, DoST, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is essential to scale these efforts.

The Role of Global Carbon Tax in Driving Sustainability

A Global Carbon Tax could significantly influence sustainability initiatives in agriculture. By imposing taxes on carbon emissions, this mechanism encourages industries — including agriculture — to adopt greener practices. In the context of AI and agriculture:

Incentivizing Green Tech: Businesses that implement AI solutions to reduce carbon footprints could benefit from tax incentives, promoting widespread adoption.

Funding for Innovation: Revenues from the carbon tax could fund research and development of AI tools tailored for sustainable agriculture.

Supporting Farmers: Subsidies or grants could help farmers transition to eco-friendly technologies, bridging the gap between traditional practices and modern innovations.

For the Philippines, a carbon tax framework aligned with global standards could support national climate goals and enhance food security. Through AI integration and a robust tax policy, the country could lead by example in creating a resilient agricultural system that addresses both economic and environmental challenges.

A Sustainable Future Within Reach

AI’s transformative power, coupled with effective tax policies like the Global Carbon Tax, can build a sustainable and resilient agricultural ecosystem. Small, deliberate actions today — such as fostering collaborations, investing in technology, and enacting climate-smart policies — can yield significant rewards for future generations.

With a clear vision, collaborative spirit, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, the Philippines can turn its agricultural potential into a robust foundation for national growth and global leadership in climate action.

A Call to Action: 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference

The conversation around AI, agriculture, and sustainability will continue at the 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference (ITIC) on March 26 at the Manila Marriott. This year’s conference will bring together global thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators to promote ESG investing in the Philippines.

I look forward to sharing insights, learning from thought leaders and game-changers, and inspiring change — one byte and bite at a time. REGISTER HERE: https://itic2025.helixpay.ph/.

