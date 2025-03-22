Success isn’t just about making the right moves — it’s about making decisions that build a secure, thriving future. Whether securing your family’s future, growing a business, or leading a corporation, every choice shapes lasting impact. Smart investing isn’t just about acquiring assets; it’s about creating value, unlocking opportunities, and ensuring sustainable growth.

Alabang’s Rising Property Values

A strategic mindset turns into tangible results through well-placed investments that align with financial goals and long-term aspirations. Such opportunities can be found in real estate investments, especially in Filinvest City, Alabang, where properties posted the highest growth compared to other locations recently. According to brokerage firm Leechiu Property Consultants, the average capital value for residentials properties in Alabang grew by 37% from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2024.

Within this field of opportunities, Filigree, the brand portfolio behind the residential masterpieces in Metro Manila and Metro Clark offers homes that uniquely combine exceptional living experience and a high-value asset that continues to appreciate. Filigree’s developments are strategically placed in fast-rising economic and investment hubs guaranteed to garner strong market demand, ensuring long-term value appreciation. These areas are known for their dynamic growth, excellent infrastructure, and high desirability, making Filigree properties not just luxurious residences but also sound investments.

Beyond location, Filigree homes are distinguished by their expansive floor areas, sophisticated architecture, and world-class amenities. These developments feature a range of unit sizes, from one-bedroom juniors measuring 60 square meters to spacious penthouse suites ranging from 195-252 square meters. Amenities such as tree courtyards, yoga decks, and swimming pools further elevate the living experience and give residents lasting value that grows alongside their investment.

Expert Craftsmanship with Enduring Value

To ensure that every Filigree home embodies timeless elegance and superior craftsmanship, the brand has partnered with esteemed architects and designers who bring their expertise in creating spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, functionality, and enduring value.

Collaborations with the likes of Leandro V Locsin Partners for the architecture of Botanika Nature Residences and Golf Ridge Private Estate, New york-trained interior designer Tina Periquet for Two Botanika Space Planning, SmithGroup, architectural consultant for 1001 Parkway Residences new model unit, and AECOM Singapore, landscape consultant for all Filigree projects. Through this, Filigree ensures that each property reflects a harmonious blend of aesthetic beauty and functional design.

Over the years, these meticulously designed homes have demonstrated significant value appreciation. Data from Leechiu Property Consultants shows that four of its residential developments in the area have increased in value by at least 90% compared to its first price. This steady appreciation shows that a Filigree home is a place to live and an investment that keeps getting better over time.

The property value of Botanika Nature Residences, the Best Architecture 5-Star awardee in 2023, has surged by 106%, rising from its launch price of P161,000 per square meter in 2014 to P331,000 square meter today. Filigree’s Bristol at Parkway Place experienced similar gains as the development’s value improved by 105% from P112,000 per square meter since its launch in 2014 to P230,000 per square meter.

A Home That Reflects Your Success

But beyond its value as an investment, a Filigree home is designed to fit who its residents are now and stand as a testament to how they got there. With living spaces unlike any other that offers its homeowners more space, more privacy, and more exclusivity, each development offers a sanctuary where comfort meets elegance.

“More than luxury living, we took into consideration the surrounding community to ensure that each resident’s lifestyle will seamlessly blend from indoors to outdoors. Residents who want to simply unwind and dine can enjoy exclusive access to The Palms Country Club from Botanika, leisurely stroll in the many parks surrounding 1001 Parkway, or even play a round of golf at the neighboring golf course for Golf Ridge residents,” Filigree Business Head Daphne Sanchez said in a statement.

Just like top executives making smart business moves for long-term success, investing in a Filigree home is about securing a place that elevates its residents’ lifestyle and also grows in value over time. For those who understand the importance of maximizing their assets, Filigree presents a unique opportunity to experience luxury while securing a promising financial future. Choosing a Filigree home means investing in more than just property — it means investing in a legacy of excellence, growth, and unparalleled living.

To learn more about Filigree, visit https://filigree.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FiligreePh.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

