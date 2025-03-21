The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) officially opens the Franchise Negosyo Para Sa Region II today, March 21, at SM City Tuguegarao. This exciting two-day event aims to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with top franchise brands through business matching sessions, providing networking opportunities and direct inquiries with franchisors.

The event features over 20 exhibitors representing more than 200 brands, offering visitors a chance to explore a diverse range of franchise opportunities. With the business matching sessions, visitors can meet one-on-one with franchise representatives, gain insights into investment options, and take the first step toward owning a successful franchise business.

Another key highlight is the free seminar, “How to Invest in the Right Franchise,” where seminar participants can learn practical tips on selecting and managing a franchise. This seminar aims to help attendees make wise franchise investments.

Finally, entrepreneurs can learn the beauty of expanding their brand exponentially through the “How to Franchise Your Business” Seminar on March 22, 2025, at the Callao Hall, G/F Go Hotels, Tuguegarao at 2:00 p.m. Participants can unlock how franchising can help them grow the number of their stores and locations effectively and efficiently.

The Franchise Negosyo Para Sa Region II is free to attend and is now open to the public. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. today, so don’t miss this opportunity to start your franchising journey and connect with the right business partners.

To register for the Expo and How to Invest in the Right Franchise Seminar, click this link: https://www.pfa.org.ph/regionalevents.

To register for the How to Franchise Your Business Seminar, click this link: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/how-to-franchise-your-business-seminar-in-tuguegarao.

The Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region II is supported by DTI, OWWA, PCCI Region II, Local Chambers, SM Supermalls, PLDT Enterprise, Carrier — The Air Authority, Grainsmart Café, and Miguelitos Ice Cream.

