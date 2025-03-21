Owning your dream home is now within reach. Horizon Land, the smart value brand of Federal Land, Inc., offers quality homes designed to meet the essential needs of practical homebuyers, young professionals, and growing families. With sensible and reliable developments, well-thought-out amenities, and highly networked city locations, Horizon Land makes everyday living comfortable, secure, and rewarding.

Now, with exclusive promos across its properties, Horizon Land makes it even easier to invest in the future. Whether seeking a first home or expanding your investment portfolio, this is the chance to make a smart move with flexible payment terms and affordable monthly amortizations.

Bayside Living at Palm Beach West

Live close to Bay Area’s vibrant lifestyle hub with Palm Beach West. Tucked within Met Park, an integrated township under the Federal Land Communities, residents can expect a slate of lifestyle and leisure options that underscore the conveniences of a master-planned district. With resort-inspired amenities, comfortable living spaces, and a prime location within close proximity to the Entertainment City, Palm Beach West offers a distinct bayside living experience that is both exciting and relaxing. This pet-friendly development is move-in ready, making it a perfect home for families living with furry friends.

Enjoy an exclusive early move-in promo with just a 5% payment milestone plus discounts letting you choose a 2-bedroom unit starting at P35,000 monthly. Flexible payment terms let you spread your down payment over up to 22 months, making it easier to invest in this sought-after location.

Connected City Living at Quantum Residences

Experience the convenience of city living at Quantum Residences along Taft Avenue in Pasay City. The three-tower, high-rise residential condominium is conveniently located near the intersection of Taft Avenue and Gil Puyat Avenue (Buendia), making it a practical address due to its proximity to transport hubs, the central business districts of Makati and Bay Area, as well as top schools and universities.

Quantum Residences’ first tower, Aqua, is ready for occupancy, and offers an early move-in promo with only 5% down payment, and monthly amortization as low as P15,700. You can also enjoy flexible payment terms of up to 22 months, making it an ideal choice for young professionals and savvy investors.

Suburban Sanctuary at Siena Towers

In Marikina, Horizon Land’s Siena Towers offers quality living through Big Dreams, Smart Moves: Horizon Land makes homeownership easier residential verticals complemented by points of interest located within Federal Land’s signature township community. Residents can enjoy convenient access to dynamic retail and dining spaces, such as Bluewave Mall & Arcade, S&R Marikina, Panda Express Sumulong, and Uniqlo Marquinton Roadside Store. Its proximity to major throughways such as C-5 and Katipunan Avenue also makes it accessible to the business hubs in Quezon City, Ortigas Center, and Makati City.

With monthly amortization starting at only P18,500, you can enjoy flexible down payment terms of up to 36 months. This is your chance to own a practical home in a peaceful, wellconnected neighborhood.

Make Your Smart Move Today

These limited-time promos make homeownership more accessible than ever. Whether you seek the energy of the Bay Area, the convenience of city living, or the calm of the suburbs, Horizon Land has a home for you.

Don’t miss this opportunity to invest smartly. Join Horizon Land’s exclusive preview at “Warmth and Wonder, A Horizon Land Grand Open House” on March 23, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Le Pavillon Event Hall in Met Park, Pasay City. Take this opportunity to discover the perfect home for you and your family.

The event will highlight a selection of quality Horizon Land projects in key areas, including Palm Beach West in the Bay Area; Quantum Residences along Taft Avenue; Siena Towers in Marikina; Peninsula Garden Midtown Homes in Paco, Manila; and Florida Sun Estates in Cavite.

For more information on Horizon Land’s condos and exclusive promos, Quantum Residences along Taft Avenue (Artist’s Perspective) Siena Towers in Marikina (Actual Photo) Palm Beach West at Met Park, Bay Area (Actual Photo) visit www.horizonland.ph or call the hotline at 0917-857-4908 to book a private viewing at its showroom located on-site in Pasay City.

