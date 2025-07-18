MPOWER, the local retail electricity supplier of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), is set to activate 144 cell sites and nine facilities of PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm, Smart Communications, Inc., under the government’s Retail Aggregation Program (RAP).

PLDT and Smart aggregated a total demand of over 2,500 kilowatts across the PLDT Group’s integrated network to engage MPower’s energy solutions, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Our Group has always believed that national progress depends on two essential foundations: reliable power and strong digital connectivity. One cannot function without the other — hand in glove, so to speak — and both are critical to ensuring that our people — especially those on the margins — have access to opportunity,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and chief executive officer of PLDT, Smart, and Meralco.

“This is why this collaboration is consequential, because it reflects our continued effort to align our resources and capabilities to serve our customers better with reliable and consistent power and connectivity,” he added.

RAP is a customer choice program launched by the Energy Regulatory Commission, which allows loads from multiple end-users within the same franchise area to be aggregated to meet minimum energy demand requirements.

“As we future-proof our network to deliver 5G and AI capabilities to our customers, we are also mindful of the cost of operating the network and our impact on the environment. This partnership with MPower will allow us to operate a smarter and greener network and manage our energy costs, all in a manner that is kinder to the planet,” said PLDT Chief Operating Officer and Head of Network Menardo “Butch” G. Jimenez, Jr.

PLDT and Smart’s RAP activation builds on their ongoing shift to renewable energy sources.

Last year, 30 of the group’s sites were switched to full renewables — 24 in Metro Manila and six in Mindanao. In 2023, PLDT and Smart also tapped geothermal energy for five network facilities in the Visayas.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera