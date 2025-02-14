Quantity Solutions, Inc. has set a benchmark for the infrastructure industry by achieving the esteemed ISO 37001:2016 certification for its Anti-Bribery Management System. Granted by SGS Philippines on Dec. 10, 2024, this certification exemplifies the company’s steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest ethical standards across all facets of its operations.

Accomplishing this milestone was a key focus for Quantity Solutions, Inc., over the past year, reflecting their dedication in fostering a culture of integrity and transparency within their organization. Quantity Solutions, Inc.’s rigorous preparation and determination to meet the stringent requirements of ISO 37001:2016 demonstrate the firm’s commitment to ethical excellence and their resolve to lead by example in the industry.

At Quantity Solutions, Inc., trust is the cornerstone of every successful partnership. In an industry, where collaboration and mutual confidence are essential, they recognize that maintaining the highest ethical standards is not just a responsibility but a commitment to their clients, partners, and the communities they serve.

Achieving ISO 37001:2016 certification is a significant milestone that underscores unwavering dedication to ethical business practices. This certification is more than just a recognition; it is a testament to a proactive approach in preventing, detecting, and addressing any form of bribery or corruption within its operations by adhering to the global standard, they ensure that their business practices are transparent, accountable, and aligned with the best practices in corporate governance.

This milestone is a reminder of Quantity Solutions, Inc.’s pledge to deliver, not only exceptional engineering solutions, but also to uphold the principles of fairness and integrity throughout its organization.

Learn more: www.quantitysolution.com.

