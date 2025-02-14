The digital shift has transformed our lives, affecting how we consume content, purchase goods, and manage finances. The rise of e-wallets and digital finance tools exemplifies this change, benefitting both consumers and businesses. Thus, businesses need to meet consumers in the digital world through digital transformation.

Almost all businesses have started this journey in one form or another, and several solutions have been made to help businesses serve customers better in the digital landscape. However, the path to digital transformation is different for every business, as each has its own needs and priorities. With a reliable partner, businesses can successfully navigate digitalization and integrate it into their growth strategies.

Globe Business, with its suite of solutions and expertise in technology, has been guiding businesses in understanding and optimizing this digital shift. Recently, Globe Business launched Mindhive Year 2, the company’s innovation series and hackathon, to help companies navigate the complexity of digital transformation. Mindhive doubles down on featuring insights, sandboxing sessions, and conducting workshops that highlight the importance of innovation and developing digital strategies — all to future-proof the financial services sector.

“Globe Business is dedicated to supporting businesses in navigating their digital transformation journey. We help them plot their roadmap to achieve greater digital proficiency and a stronger digital stance. We offer guidance and expertise through our business solution consultants,” KD Dizon, Vice-President and Head of Globe Business, said in a special edition of the BusinessWorld Insights forum.

The recent Mindhive Innovation Series focused on the banking and financial sectors, featuring the latest trends, technologies, and expertise to guide them through their digital transformation.

“The Mindhive Innovation Series revolves around a holistic approach to digital advancement. It’s about prioritizing both growth and robust security, empowering businesses to stay ahead of the curve in the digital age,” Jonathan Cristobal, Marketing Head of Globe Business, said.

This emphasis is reflected in Mindhive Year 2’s programs. First, the Application Programming Interface (API) workshop promotes building holistic knowledge through API infrastructure. As companies are rapidly adopting digital technologies, this workshop enabled large enterprises to refine their API infrastructure for maximum performance, efficiency, and scalability, and also empowered MSMEs to build roadmaps and participate in the digital ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Design Thinking workshop helped participants identify each company’s biggest challenge and create effective solutions to hurdle those challenges.

Globe Business views Mindhive not only as an innovation hub but also as a means to cultivate a digital mindset within financial institutions and make them future-proof. A prime example is Asia Link Finance Corp., a leading finance company in the Philippines that successfully tapped into Mindhive. The insights the company’s representatives learned from the program have helped the financial institution navigate the evolving landscape and remain competitive in a tech-driven market.

On top of these programs at Mindhive, business solutions consultants provide tailored expertise to each client. This begins with a thorough assessment of the company’s current technological landscape, identifying potential risks such as security vulnerabilities, outdated systems, and missed opportunities for innovation. Based on this assessment, consultants provide strategic insights and recommend digital solutions to address these challenges, ultimately helping businesses navigate their digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth.

“Business solutions consultants become the guiding experts in digital transformation. Business solutions consultation is crucial in guiding businesses through the complexities of the digital journey. We serve as trusted advisors, working closely with each business to understand its unique needs and challenges. We help them set realistic expectations and advance their digital development,” Marlon Cruz, Senior Director for Business Solutions Consulting, Globe Business, shared.

