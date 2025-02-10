OUR HOME proudly announces its exciting collaboration with renowned fashion designer Francis Libiran for his debut home collection. Known for crafting pieces that balance beauty and functionality, OUR HOME serves as the perfect platform for Libiran’s unparalleled artistry to extend into the world of interiors. This exclusive collection epitomizes sophistication, practicality, and the distinct style that has made Francis Libiran a name synonymous with elegance.

“This partnership is a heartfelt tribute to the people who have shaped my life, with each piece telling its own unique story,” says Francis Libiran.

A graduate of Architecture, Libiran expresses his gratitude for this collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to work with OUR HOME, a brand that aligns with my vision of blending art and functionality. This collection allows me to showcase my creativity not just in fashion but in crafting spaces that embody beauty and meaning. A true Filipino home is not merely defined by its structure but by the warmth and cultural touches that reflect our heritage and the love shared by the family within.”

This partnership seamlessly marries Libiran’s signature design sensibility with OUR HOME’s trusted reputation for curating elegant and contemporary home pieces. Francis Libiran’s debut into home design bridges the worlds of couture and interiors, offering a collection that transforms celebrated style into functional art. Homeowners can now infuse their spaces with the same elegance that graces the runway.

Libiran’s collection goes beyond décor; it’s an invitation to create spaces that reflect beauty, serenity, and individuality. From statement accent chairs to plush cushions and delicately crafted candles and scents, each piece is thoughtfully designed to inspire and elevate home living. True to his artistry, the collection features Francis Libiran’s signature elements: intricate details, timeless appeal, and impeccable craftsmanship — each piece telling a story of elegance, creativity, and joy.

A centerpiece of the collection is the six (6) accent chairs, each inspired by people close to Libiran’s heart. Combining comfort and style, these chairs create sophisticated focal points for any room and are crafted in timeless color palettes using premium materials. Complementing the chairs are soft, stylish cushions adorned with intricate patterns and textures, adding subtle elegance to any space. The collection also includes scents and candles that evoke tranquility and luxury, transforming spaces into serene retreats while embodying Libiran’s refined aesthetic with subtle fragrances and sleek designs.

This exclusive collection is a testament to Francis Libiran’s dedication to artistry and OUR HOME’s commitment to helping customers create beautiful, meaningful spaces. Together, they invite you to experience the perfect fusion of couture and interiors, where every piece tells a story and every home becomes a masterpiece.

The Francis Libiran Home Collection is available exclusively at OUR HOME stores and online in limited quantities. Only at OUR HOME — Great Designs, Great Prices!

Visit any of the 33 OUR HOME stores nationwide (www.ourhome.ph/pages/branches), shop at our website, www.ourhome.ph or contact our Call-to-Deliver hotline at 0917-831-5260.

About FRANCIS LIBIRAN

Francis Libiran is an architect and fashion designer. He is one of the Philippines’ most celebrated fashion designers, known for his innovative use of intricate patterns, clean lines, and timeless elegance. With a career spanning decades and a clientele that includes international celebrities, his designs have graced runways, red carpets, and editorials worldwide. A distinguished Filipino fashion designer, Libiran is renowned for his exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and innovative designs that have captivated audiences both locally and globally. His unique blend of modern aesthetics with traditional Filipino elements has set him apart as a trailblazer in the world of fashion. The Francis Libiran for Our Home Collection marks his first venture into interior design, bringing his artistic vision into living spaces.

About OUR HOME

Since opening its doors in 1997, OUR HOME has been a trusted name in modern home furnishings and decor, offering carefully curated collections of contemporary furniture, home accents, and accessories to help customers create their dream spaces. With a commitment to great designs, affordable prices, and exceptional service, OUR HOME continues to elevate the shopping experience through innovative solutions like online shopping, personal shopper services, and expert interior design advice. The partnership with Francis Libiran highlights OUR HOME’s dedication to collaborating with visionary artists to bring exclusive and world-class designs to Filipino homes.

