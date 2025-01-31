The third episode of Alagang Wilcon, titled Champions Of Filipino Architecture And Design, takes viewers through the inspiring journeys of three prominent architects and designers: Arlen De Guzman, Dryan Tria, and Royal Pineda. These professionals are not just reshaping the Filipino landscape; they are intertwining the past with the future, redefining what it means to build Filipino spaces in a modernized world.



Three Perspectives and Reflections

For Dryan Tria, Chief Operating Officer and Design Consultant of DST design+, architecture is not just about structures; it’s about honoring nature. “Nature has always been our guiding light in building our projects,” he shares. Mr. Tria believes that incorporating natural elements like stone and wood reflects the beauty created by God. The design consultant believes that there is something beautiful when nature is incorporated in the process of creating.

This perspective is echoed by Arch. Royal Pineda, principal of Royal Pineda+. As a naturalist and modernist, Arch. Royal seeks to modernize Filipino design while staying true to its roots. “The very essence of a bahay kubo is sustainability — the bamboo and nipa, [are locally] available. Filipino architecture is permeable, open, and welcoming, just like the Filipino people.” He believes that modern Filipino sensibility should be accessible to everyone.

For Arch. Arlen De Guzman, the journey always starts with a story. Having been in the business since 1978, he believes that every project is an extension of his client’s lifestyle. This approach ends up in precious personal connections to his clients, making each design a deeply personal and meaningful endeavor. He also noted that “the Filipino dream is always oriented as a family—from the lolos and lolas to the apos,” a reason for why he prides himself as a Filipino designer.

A common thread among these three professionals is their commitment to shaping modern Filipino spaces that do not forget their heritage. They are passionate about breaking stereotypes that view Filipino design as baduy or outdated. Instead, they see the potential for Filipino architecture to evolve and resonate globally while remaining authentic to its roots.

Partnership as an Anchor

At the heart of their mission lies a partnership that brings their visions to life — Wilcon Depot. All three professionals recognize Wilcon as more than just a resource for materials, but a partner in innovation. “Wilcon has done a good job bridging the gap,” says Arch. Arlen. “Before, we had to [source] a lot of products abroad, but now, it is at your reach.”

For Design Consultant Dryan Tria, Wilcon is his “happy place,” where he can stay the whole day, exploring and drawing inspiration from the products available. “Wilcon guided me in the process of product knowledge. They have the professionals that will guide you through the process.” He also boasts that he has been a “batang Wilcon.”

Arch. Royal emphasizes Wilcon as a hub for sparking creativity and innovation. “[Wilcon is] your fast and easy destination for your any home fix or any styling that you want to be creative.” These testaments highlight the wide selection of quality products and solutions empowers professionals and designers alike to explore new possibilities and push creative boundaries.

1 of 4

Preserving the Filipino Way

In their Alagang Wilcon episode, these professionals demonstrate how Filipino design can embrace the future while staying rooted in its cultural identity. And with Wilcon by their side, their vision of a modern Filipino aesthetic is no longer just a dream. It’s a reality that Filipinos can experience and take pride in, one home at a time.

Watch the Alagang Wilcon Episode 3 on Wilcon Depot’s Youtube channel, @Wilcon TV.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. You can also subscribe to and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For inquiries, you may contact the Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266).

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.