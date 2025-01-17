Globe has been honored as a Rising Star at the 2024 HireVue Customer Excellence Awards in recognition of its commitment to elevating talent acquisition and management.

The award is presented to new HireVue customers or those who have implemented a HireVue solution from 2023 to 2024. HireVue is a pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence.

Globe maintains high standards for talent by utilizing global best practices, such as the HireVue assessment process. Its pilot run of HireVue solutions last year yielded improved results in sourcing top candidates and enhancing the overall hiring experience for managers, strengthening its position as a leading employer in the Philippines.

“This award affirms our ongoing efforts to adopt global best practices in talent acquisition, highlighting our progress in enhancing recruitment efficiency, candidate experience, and hiring manager satisfaction,” said Renato Jiao, Globe’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

The recognition was accompanied by a congratulatory message from Geoff Camplin, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at HireVue, who said: “Your submission exemplifies the incredible work you are doing to raise the standard of hiring. We are incredibly grateful for your partnership and the opportunity to work alongside you.”

Now in its fourth year, the 2024 HireVue Customer Excellence Awards celebrated 20 outstanding companies across various categories from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Notable winners include the Emirates Group, Philips Electronics, AT&T, Dyson Technology Ltd, and Willis Towers Watson.

Globe’s inclusion among these industry leaders is a testament to its strategic drive towards excellence in human resource practices.

By integrating technology-driven solutions like HireVue, Globe streamlines its recruitment process, demonstrating its commitment to cultivating a culture that attracts and retains exceptional talent.

For more updates on Globe’s hiring initiatives and available career opportunities, visit www.globe.com.ph.

