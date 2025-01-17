UnionDigital Bank (UD), the digital bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines; and JuanHand, the country’s leading pure fintech cash lending app, has partnered to rapidly expand access to credit for the underserved communities in the Philippines.

The alliance between these industry leaders helps enable immediate access to capital for creditworthy Filipinos, especially for those with little to no credit history. By combining UD’s cutting-edge digital banking infrastructure with WeFund’s fintech lending expertise, the collaboration aims to pave the way for greater financial inclusion.

“At UD, our commitment to financial inclusion goes beyond just providing access, it’s about empowering Filipinos to improve their lives and realize their full potential. From the very beginning, we’ve focused on extending credit to those who once had limited access to financial opportunities,” said Danilo “Bong” Mojica II, President and CEO of UD. “Today, we’re not pursuing this mission alone. With JuanHand as our partner, we’re elevating our efforts to the next level, working together to deliver reliable and inclusive financial solutions for all.”

WeFund Lending Corp., operator of JuanHand, has disbursed over P40 billion in loans to more than 12 million registered users. Known for its fast loan approvals and minimum requirements, JuanHand emphasizes fair interest rates, professional customer service, and a user-friendly interface, making it the preferred choice for tech-driven financial solutions.

“We are honored to be UD’s first fintech cash lending partner,” said Francisco “Coco” Mauricio, President and CEO of WeFund Lending Corp. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve millions of underserved but creditworthy Filipinos. Access to credit is not just about loans, it’s about fostering financial empowerment leading to overall prosperity. With UnionDigital’s support, we’re making this vision a reality.”

Innovative financial technology creates a positive impact for everyone, especially the ones who need it most. And together, UnionDigital Bank and WeFund are shaping a future where every Filipino has the opportunity to achieve stability and success.

Download the JuanHand app at Google Playstore or iOS Appstore. For more information, visit www.juanhand.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.