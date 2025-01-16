Interior Design Trends 2025

Interior Design is such a dynamic field that trends always come and go. There are trends though that remain and as such they are considered staples, and they belong to the sphere of what is called timeless of classic. However, like any field of design, interior design is one of those that really watch out for what is in and what is not, what is passe’ and what is current and trending, and here at OUR HOME, we strive to be on the forefront of what the new year has to offer. Furniture styles that are considered hot and modish — we’ve got them! And all, right in time for the new year.

SOFT CURVES AND BIOMORPHIC SHAPES

For 2025, watch out for styles that offer softness in their shapes and curvy in their proportions. Usually, these characteristics will be found in, but not limited to sofas and loungers. These furniture pieces will present themselves in biomorphic shapes; a kidney-shaped three-seater, an ottoman in the form of an amoeba and even bean bags. These are all shapes that are organic, flowing, and non-restrictive, allowing for a home that breathes, open and airy. These curves can also be found in tables and other pieces making for a consistent and cohesive look. Eliminating angles and stiff corners in a space is big in 2025 interior design paving the way for open planning in the home. This trend can also include the addition of a “sculptniture” in the home. Is it art or is it furniture? The answer could be both. Including these tables, pedestals, and accoutrements in the home will always be a statement piece guaranteed to keep your guests guessing. Not to mention that it’s always going to be a conversation starter.

SUSTAINABILTY

Sustainability is in for 2025! Owning a piece of furniture that can last you for a very long period of time is the first step to sustainability. Not having to throw out a sofa or a dining chair is a big plus in achieving sustainable living. But how does one go about this? Try furniture re-style. You don’t necessarily have to change your sofa if you get tired of it. The answer is to simply re-style it. Change the shape, change the color or even the configuration. At OUR HOME, the coming year bodes of styles that can change from one style to another. Sofas that shift from a sectional to an L-shape; tables that offer a variety of uses when you decide to rearrange the room.

LAYERING

Textures make an impression — a tactile one. The things that come into contact with our skin offers a variety of sensations but in interior design, these sensations should be restricted to comfort, softness, plushness, warmth, and smoothness. In the same way that fashion can over a variety of layering options, what is to stop interior design from doing the same thing. A sofa with a soft yet plush feel to the touch can become the base and start adding on textures — a warm throw blanket, layers of throw pillows and what you have is a cozy retreat — also a big trend for 2025. Interior spaces for the coming year should not just be places that you come home to at the end of the day. They should be places of refuge, sanctuaries, and wellness abodes. And, textures can do all these things and more. What a hug can do to boost your endorphins — imagine the same thing but with a comfortable sofa with a layer of textures.

COLORS

2025 is not a neutral year when it comes to color. Let’s start with Pantone’s Colors of the Year. Yes, we no longer have just one but four colors for 2025; Mocha Mousse, Future Dusk, Carmine Red, and Emerald Green. This simply means that beige, taupe and gray do not dominate the color palette anymore. 2025 is a year for bold, stark contrasts. It is a year that embraces individual styles and preferences especially when it comes to color. Whether in main furniture pieces, accents or even accessories, color should find a way into your home this year and it should be eye-catching, bold, and brazen.

PAST AND FUTURE

Regardless of any new trend in any new year, there would always be a nod to the past. Let’s face it, there have been a lot of good shapes, great proportions, and trendy styles that pay homage to the past. “Vintage” and “Retro” are now terms that are synonymous to furniture pieces and accessories that speak of good taste and an excellent appreciation for style. And for 2025, arm your home with at least an iconic piece from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and even the ’70s, and your home will instantly become a hit. The past is a good source of design inspiration, but the new year also sees the emergence of technology fused into the design. This is where the past and the future merge. Furniture pieces; that is, beds, tables, headboards that allow you to charge your devices with portals that are discreetly merged into the design — this is the way that furniture design is going. Better get on board.

