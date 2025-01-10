Imagine a world powered by the sun, the ultimate source of life. As climate change worsens due to fossil fuel use, sustainable energy alternatives are more crucial than ever. The Philippines, with its abundant sunlight, is uniquely positioned to harness solar power and help combat climate change. In 2024, Manila experienced around 4,440 hours of daylight, which translates to a significant potential for solar energy production.

SM Prime recognized this potential early on. In 2014, SM North EDSA became the first commercial property in the Philippines to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on its roof, achieving the largest installation in Southeast Asia at the time. This move signaled the beginning of SM Prime’s commitment to renewable energy and energy efficiency.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan explains, “SM’s environmental sustainability began with energy and water conservation. Revolutionizing our malls’ energy efficiency through renewable sources magnifies our responsibility to serving people and the planet.”

Today, SM Supermalls operates 44 malls with solar PV systems, generating a combined peak energy of 51.6 megawatts (MW). The largest installation is at SM City Santa Rosa. With a total of 96,000 solar panels across malls in Luzon and Visayas, SM Prime holds the Philippines’ largest solar energy portfolio, covering around 33 hectares. These efforts are a vital part of the company’s Net Zero by 2040 strategy, aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.

This 51.6-MW capacity significantly cuts carbon emissions, providing clean energy that powers thousands of homes or removes thousands of cars from the roads. It also reduces the need for coal, offering environmental benefits for both the planet and local communities.

The solar power generated directly fuels essential mall operations like lighting and escalators, reducing SM Supermalls’ reliance on the national grid. This, in turn, helps stabilize the power supply, reducing the risk of outages and easing the burden on electricity providers. By tapping into clean, renewable energy, SM Prime is contributing to a more sustainable future for the Philippines.

SM Prime’s sustainability efforts extend beyond solar energy. The company also focuses on waste management, water conservation, and air quality initiatives, all designed to minimize environmental impact. Through these comprehensive measures, SM Prime strives to create a positive change while ensuring responsible, innovative operations.

In sum, SM Prime’s large-scale adoption of solar PV systems, combined with its broader environmental initiatives, exemplifies its dedication to creating a sustainable future for the Philippines. By leading in renewable energy and sustainability, SM Prime is helping pave the way for a cleaner, greener, and brighter tomorrow.

