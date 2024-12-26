Amazing deals on the Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross, and more await

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) continues to spread the holiday cheer with deals on its popular vehicles.

Spend the Christmas break with the family in a brand-new Corolla Cross! Get the 1.8 V HEV variant for a down payment of PHP 264,450 under the Pay Low option. This option offers customers down payments as low as 15% with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months payment terms.

Those who opt to pay in straight cash will get a PHP 60,000 discount on their new unit.

The 1.8 G HEV variant is also available for a monthly payment of PHP 15,796 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50% down payment at 60 months amortization.

For those looking for a first car as a way to celebrate the year’s milestones, the Yaris Cross 1.5 V CVT in Scarlet Red is available at a down payment of PHP 195,300 under the Pay Low option. Those who will pay in straight cash, meanwhile, will get a PHP 50,000 discount.

The 1.5 G CVT variant can also be availed at a monthly payment of PHP 13,220 under the Pay Light option.

Customers looking for an electrified daily drive can consider the S HEV variant of the Yaris Cross. This variant offers a PHP 100,000 discount for those who will purchase through straight cash.

Free Periodic Maintenance

With more people on the road for the holidays it is recommended that vehicles are always in top shape to prevent any accidents.

To help customers get into the habit on bringing in their vehicle for maintenance, Toyota is offering a FREE periodic maintenance service (PMS) until the 20,000 km checkup for all brand-new Raize, Veloz, Rush, and select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux.

The free PMS may be availed within 36 months from the release date of the vehicle as long as customers don’t miss any maintenance from 1,000 to 20,000 km.

Trade-in Rebate, Insurance and Warranty

It’s the season of giving, so what better way to surprise loved ones than with a new and elevated ride.

Toyota owners who will trade in their Vios, Innova, Fortuner or Hilux for a brand-new Wigo, Yaris Cross or Zenix (Q HEV not included) will get a PHP 25,000 rebate. Meanwhile, those who opt for a new Rush, Raize, Avanza, Veloz, Fortuner or Hilux will get a PHP 15,000 rebate.

This rebate can be used as a cash discount for the purchase of the brand-new unit. It may also be used to purchase Toyota Genuine Accessories.

All brand-new Wigo, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux are also entitled to a free one-year comprehensive insurance provided by Toyota Insure when purchased during the promo period.

The free one-year insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD), acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

All brand-new Vios G and XLE bought from authorized Toyota dealerships also get a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 km, whichever comes first.

Make every drive this December a festive one with Toyota. Promo runs from Dec. 12 to 31, 2024, only. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here: https://toyota.com.ph/promos/ToyotaHolideals.

