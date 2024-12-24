On Nov. 22, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. granted Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) and Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Isabela Province. Granting of COCROMs liberated beneficiaries from over P1 billion in debts comprising amortization, interest, and surcharges.

The President assured farmers of the government’s unwavering support to ensure their welfare. He also vowed the government would continue supporting farmers and fisherfolk until they fully recover from the effects of recent typhoons in the country. He recognized the resilience of Filipinos in Isabela Province who braved and survived the onslaught of six consecutive typhoons.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.