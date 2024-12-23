On Nov. 21, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. went to Pampanga and distributed 2,939 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) and awarded 30 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) to over 2,000 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Pampanga.

The distribution of COCROMs and CLOAs would help ease farmers’ plight following the series of typhoons in the country. In receiving the COCROMs, the President said the ARBs are freed from debt totaling P206.38 million. Pampanga Vice-Governor Lilia Garcia Pineda expressed her deepest gratitude to President Marcos and Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado Estrella for ensuring the welfare of farmers and prioritizing their needs.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.