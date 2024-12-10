Daniel Wellington, a global icon known for its minimalist design and timeless craftsmanship, has officially launched in the Philippines just in time for the holidays. With Watch Republic Shops as the official distributor, Daniel Wellington’s exquisite watches and jewelry are now EXCLUSIVELY available in key locations of Watch Republic across the country, offering a premium shopping experience that reflects the brand’s dedication to quality and style.

Daniel Wellington Launch at Watch Republic

In a stunning event held at the Watch Republic Shop in SM Mall of Asia, Daniel Wellington announced its exclusive availability at Watch Republic. The high-energy afternoon brought together media and influential personalities, including Therese Villamor, Via Carillo, Sophia Marcos, Angel Secillano, and Yvonne Aresu. Guests were treated to a personalized styling session hosted by Gee Jocson, where they explored how to pair Daniel Wellington’s timeless pieces with modern looks, adding a touch of elegance to their personal style.

A Global Leader in Accessories, with sustainability at its core

With a vision to become the world’s leading accessory brand, Daniel Wellington continues to deliver stylish, high-quality products that stand the test of time. Daniel Wellington is committed to building a sustainable future, creating watches and accessories designed for both durability and style while upholding responsible practices.

Explore the Collection: Enduring elegance and exceptional craftsmanship

Daniel Wellington combines authenticity and originality to create pieces that transcend trends and stand the test of time. Each design is a modern classic — refined essentials that complement any look for any occasion. Known for precision and Italian leather straps, Daniel Wellington is the perfect balance of craftsmanship, style and durability

Classic Watch Collection: Featherlight Elegance

Inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, the Classic Collection is a testament to understated luxury. With an ultra-thin metal bezel and beveled case back, these watches offer a featherlight feel and a near-seamless profile — making them a perfect balance of comfort and style.

Petite Collection: Everyday Elegance

The Petite Collection redefines contemporary minimalism with its delicate design and elegant mesh bracelet. Created to be your everyday companion, these versatile watches add a subtle touch of sophistication to any look, effortlessly elevating your style.

Quadro Collection: Bold Rectangular Designs

For those who dare to stand out, the Quadro Collection offers a distinctive twist on traditional round watches. With bold rectangular cases, these timepieces make a striking style statement while staying true to Daniel Wellington’s refined aesthetic.

Classic Jewelry Collection: Timeless Craftsmanship for Every Occasion

Our Classic Jewelry collection is a true celebration of the impeccable craftsmanship behind all of Daniel Wellington’s timeless designs. With a casual yet tasteful allure, our jewelry is designed to be worn everyday, no matter the occasion.

To learn more about Daniel Wellington and explore the latest collections, visit www.watchrepublicshop.com. Daniel Wellington watches and jewelry are also available in Watch Republic Shops nationwide.

Stay connected and be part of the journey with #DWatWatchRepublic. For more stories and updates, find us on Facebook at Watch Republic Shop Ph and follow along on Instagram at @watchrepublicshop.ph.

About Daniel Wellington

Founded in 2011 by Filip Tysander, Daniel Wellington is a globally recognized watch and accessories brand celebrated for its minimalist, timeless designs. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the brand offers a range of iconic timepieces and accessories that blend sophistication with everyday versatility. Known for their clean dials, interchangeable straps, and classic appeal, Daniel Wellington products are designed to suit any style or occasion. With a commitment to quality and an eye for detail, the brand has garnered a loyal following across more than 25 markets worldwide.

About Newtrends International Corp. (NIC)

Newtrends International Corp. (NIC) is the exclusive distributor and retailer of Daniel Wellington watches and accessories in the Philippines. The company is committed to provide a wide selection of Daniel Wellington products reflecting the rich legacy and innovation of the brand. NIC’s mission is to provide exceptional customer service and ensure that every Daniel Wellington watch and accessory embodies reliability and style, inspiring Filipinos to embrace life’s moments with confidence.

