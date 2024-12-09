McDonald’s Philippines remains steadfast in its commitment to improving public school classrooms across the country through its ReClassified initiative. The program repurposes decommissioned furniture from its renovated restaurants, to address the ongoing challenges faced by Filipino learners in their classrooms. By transforming materials from over 70 McDonald’s restaurant renovations each year — including still-usable chairs, tables, and steel — McDonald’s ReClassified provides durable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing furniture to public schools in need.

Rather than letting these materials go to waste, McDonald’s reimagines and repurposes them into classroom furniture that meets the specific needs of public school students. To date, McDonald’s ReClassified has distributed over 500 chairs to public schools in Isabela, Marikina, Cebu, and Sta. Rosa, benefiting 1,500 students. The program will continue to expand with an additional 250 which will be delivered to schools in Zamboanga and Agusan del Sur by the end of the year.

In an exciting new collaboration, McDonald’s has partnered with the College of Saint Benilde’s (CSB) Interior and Industrial Design programs. The partnership invited students to create innovative furniture designs to be used in public schools across the Philippines. This collaboration not only provided students with the opportunity to apply their skills to real-world projects but also allowed them to make a meaningful contribution to improving education in the country. The furniture designs were showcased at the Main Activity Center of Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Nov. 25, 2024. Notable designs included a chair by Willie Garcia from Junknot, a design expert in transforming waste into functional furniture, as well as three finalists from the ReClassified Student Competition.

According to Adi Hernandez, AVP for Corporate Relations and Impact at McDonald’s Philippines, the company is excited about the potential impact of the new designs. “We are proud of the furniture created by these talented and passionate Industrial Design and Interior Design students from CSB. Their creativity and passion have resulted in pieces that we’re confident will help improve the learning environment of students in our public schools. We look forward to rolling out these designs across more schools in the country and will continue to work on making a positive difference in public education together with organizations that share our goals and commitment,” Ms. Hernandez shared.

McDonald’s ReClassified is a program with a clear mission: to enhance the learning experience for students in public schools by providing them with the furniture they need and creating better classroom environments. By repurposing decommissioned restaurant furniture and partnering with creative design professionals, McDonald’s is giving new life to old materials, turning them into valuable educational tools.

The company’s efforts are not only making a difference in the lives of students but are also encouraging other companies to adopt similar sustainable, community-driven initiatives. McDonald’s hopes that this innovative approach to furniture design and waste reduction will inspire other organizations to contribute to improving public education in the Philippines.

Through ReClassified, McDonald’s is proud to play a part in creating more inviting and functional classrooms for the country’s students, proving that even the smallest efforts can make a big impact in shaping a better future for the next generation.

