Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) pledged to continuously work to improve delivery of stable, reliable and efficient service to consumers across its franchise area.

During the recently concluded Capampangan in Media, Inc. (CAMI) Forum held in Clark, Pampanga moderated by CAMI member and Meralco Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga, officials highlighted Meralco’s ongoing initiatives to enhance power service reliability within and beyond its franchise area, including Pampanga.

These efforts, driven by strategic investments and partnerships, aim to spur economic growth, expand businesses, and improve community livelihoods.

Mr. Zaldarriaga emphasized the critical role of stable, adequate, and reliable electricity in driving national development and Meralco Senior Vice-President and Head of External and Government Affairs Atty. Arnel Casanova shared that several local government unit (LGU) leaders from various provinces have approached Meralco to explore potential partnerships with respective electric cooperatives. These initiatives are designed to support LGUs in powering economic growth and uplifting the lives of their communities.

Pampanga Electric Cooperative II (PELCO II) Chief Management Advisor Joe-Mel S. Zaporteza, for his part discussed the tangible benefits of Meralco’s investments and management support to PELCO II. These efforts have enhanced customer service and reliability, with further improvements under way, including a new 20-megavolt ampere (MVA) substation in Mabalacat set to be energized early next year.

PELCO II, an electric cooperative co-managed by Meralco, recently acquired a new mobile substation to boost existing supply in its service area.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.