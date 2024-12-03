Find Purr Delight at Mitsukoshi Fresh, Dough & Grocer Alabang, and All Shopwise Supermarkets

Purr Delight, the country’s first moringa-enhanced wet cat food made with real tuna, is now available in local supermarkets. Previously available exclusively online through Mo & Bear, the product is now more accessible nationwide. Health-conscious cat owners can easily find Purr Delight at Mitsukoshi Fresh, Dough & Grocer Alabang, and all Shopwise Supermarkets.

Available in two delicious flavors, Tuna Cat Food in Jelly and Tuna Cat Food with Moringa, Purr Delight promotes better health for feline companions. Moringa (malunggay), a nutrient-packed superfood known for its immune-boosting vitamins and disease-fighting flavonoids, may support overall wellness in pets. Tuna, rich in omega-3 essential fatty acids, can help maintain a cat’s skin and coat.

Produced locally and sourced sustainably, Purr Delight is a proud Filipino brand. It’s made with real tuna flakes without extenders or artificial flavors, ensuring that cats enjoy only the best. Most importantly, the product is certified by the Bureau of Animal Industry and well-loved by cats.

“We’re thrilled that Purr Delight is now available in these premier stores, making it more convenient for cat owners to access high-quality, nutritious wet food for their beloved pets,” said Trish Suiza, the Sales Director of Mo and Bear.

Head to the nearest store today to grab a can (or two) of Purr Delight!

For more information, visit Mo & Bear and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Mo & Bear

Founded in 2022 by a family of passionate cat parents, Mo & Bear is dedicated to bringing high-quality, health-conscious, and sustainable products to Filipino homes. Purr Delight is one of the proudly Filipino brands under their umbrella.

