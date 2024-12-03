Memorial park developer Forest Lake recently presented “UNDASKO,” its way of celebrating Undas (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) and Pasko (Christmas), in one joyous and heartwarming event. Forest Lake showed that Filipinos may celebrate the shared values of two cherished Filipino holidays and further deepen family bonds in the process.

Forest Lake featured simultaneous Christmas tree lighting rites across all Forest Lake parks, not only creating stunning light displays in Forest Lake’s vast memorial parks but also serving as a beautiful tribute to departed loved ones.

UNDASKO also gave Forest Lake the perfect time to extend its “gifts of gratitude” to lot owners. These came in the form of exclusive promotions and discounts, complimentary services, and branded merchandise. Forest Lake likewise underscored how its unique provisions, such as its Total Memorial Care services, make it easier for families to plan for the future with peace and dignity. In addition, Forest Lake took the opportunity to promote its exclusive deals on memorial lots; its Libing Anywhere interment services; the Libre Burol for families availing of interment services; and QRonicle, the digital storytelling platform for loved ones.

