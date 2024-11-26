After having produced stellar films in its first iteration, Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival takes it up a notch even higher for its second run, as it ensures that its roster of Filipino films is prepared to shine on streaming platforms.

By partnering with Terminal Six Post (T6), a well-known name in the industry of post-production for delivering exceptional quality films and series to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Puregold CinePanalo once again strengthens its commitment to delivering world-class Filipino storytelling, not just in theaters, but in Filipino homes all over the world.

Premier post-production house T6 has a proven track record of excellence, with over 160 films and series gracing cinemas and global streaming platforms. Renowned for its comprehensive suite of services, including editing, sound design, color grading, visual effects, and film distribution, the studio will guarantee that Puregold CinePanalo films will not only meet, but exceed the rigorous standards required by streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

To support the initiative, T6 has promised to offer exclusive discounted rates on its state-of-the-art services to the eight full-length films participating in Puregold CinePanalo, committing to oversee the final assembly and Digital Cinema Package (DCP) creation for each film, including quality assurance (QA) that films are technically-ready for theatrical release and digital streaming.

Chad Vidanes, chairman of T6, excitedly shared their thoughts on this collaboration, saying, “We laud the effort of Puregold CinePanalo and want to be part of the creation of beautiful and heartwarming Filipino films. It has always been part of our goal to produce technically excellent work, and this is another opportunity to do that meaningfully and share it on such a large scale, in the cinema and through streaming platforms.”

Puregold is likewise extremely grateful for this partnership. Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad shares, “We believe that the films of Puregold CinePanalo should be no less than excellent as they carry within them the narratives of Filipino joy and culture. So we thank T6 for generously sharing their competence and expertise with us, helping our films reach an even wider audience.”

To add, T6 will host a one-day post-production workshop for filmmakers, covering vital topics such as long-term archiving, preparing films for promotion and distribution after their festival run.

As part of the partnership, T6 will be credited in the closing credits of all participating films and will likewise present special awards to selected festival participants.

Puregold CinePanalo aims to support the Filipino movie industry by providing financial grants and other opportunities, such as a grand Awards Night and special accolades featuring different categories, to showcase the works of amateur and professional filmmakers.

This year, the initiative will grant eight full-length films full production support, giving a platform to emerging talent and further enriching the Philippine cinema landscape.

Meanwhile, 25 promising student filmmakers will each receive a P150,000 short film production grant.

The film festival also recently partnered with another industry leader, CMB Film Services, Inc., who committed to granting P1,000,000 worth of equipment rental to the eight selected Puregold CinePanalo full-length films.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.