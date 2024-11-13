AppleOne Group CEO and President Ray Manigsaca has an easy-going aura that drives people to warm up to him easily. But it is his no-nonsense and calculated approach to business that ultimately convinces business partners to trust his sharpness and vision. The biggest proof of which is the continuous growth of AppleOne Group which he built from the ground up with his wife Venus.

Manigsaca has successfully cultivated his business that has residential, hotel and resort, commercial and healthcare branches. He made it his primary mission to make AppleOne anchored on wanting to serve his community and the VisMin region, and in creating a ripple effect to help sections of the communities grow their own business, have access to better medical assistance, and secure stable jobs. He believes in making these spaces and opportunities available that will elevate the quality of living in many aspects.

AppleOne Group credits much of its steady growth and enduring impact to the transformative leadership of President and CEO Ray Manigsaca. Having dedicated fifteen years growing the Cebu-based business, Manigsaca has pushed AppleOne to the forefront of the industry on a national level, which helped pave the way for VisMin region to take centerstage after Metro Manila.

One of Manigsaca’s strongest traits is his spiritual grounding which serves as the north star in his business endeavors. He fondly remembers having started the AppleOne Medical Group after a church pastor talked to him about the need for accessible quality medical services within the community. For Manigsaca, each decision has to be made with a balanced and reflective mindset, ensuring that they align with ethical principles and long-term community welfare.

“I am intentional in every move I make as a businessman, and I always want to bring the focus in the VisMin because I believe there is so much potential and this is something that we really can achieve, while ensuring we are able to contribute to the tourism industry and the economy as a whole, as we have always strived to be a government partner in our operations,” Manigsaca said.

Family also plays a major role in how Manigsaca operates as a business leader. He effectively inspired his kids, Sam and Patrick, to appreciate his vision and in what AppleOne does. Both of them are passionate about their business as they hold key roles in the company operations and strategic planning. His approach to business can be seen as familial in nature — he views his employees not just as staff but as extensions of a broader company family, where there is mutual trust and respect, and plenty of avenues for growth.

“I am blessed to have my family’s support that is rooted from their love. My kids voluntarily wanted to help out in the business because they saw me and my wife’s hard work while they were growing up. They appreciate the work that we do and we fully trust in what they can bring to the table as second-generation leaders of the company. It gives them a sense of pride and fulfillment knowing that their contributions are valued.”

Community engagement is another pillar in Manigsaca’s business philosophy. AppleOne actively endeavors to cultivate developments that benefit the different sectors of the community and uplift the tourism of the VisMin region, reinforcing the idea that there is so much potential in the region that can be explored and developed. This mindset not only fuels regional development but also instills a sense of pride and purpose within AppleOne.

Manigsaca’s unique leadership style has propelled AppleOne to expand its portfolio of award-winning projects that continue to elevate Cebu’s real estate landscape and make an impact on a global scale. True enough, AppleOne has achieved numerous milestones, not only through strategic partnerships but also through a deep commitment to the VisMin community and culture. His dedication has fostered AppleOne’s continuous expansion, ensuring that every project enhances the region’s tourism, strengthens the local economy, and improves the lives of individuals affected by it.

“I make sure that each decision is carefully planned, and that these decisions are connected to one another so they serve a bigger purpose. For AppleOne, I envisioned it to be a holistic business approach. In the end they all lead to the same goal of uplifting the living and industry standards in the VisMin region,” he said.

Manigsaca’s strong leadership traits have created a positive domino effect within the Manigsaca family and the AppleOne company. Being one of the fastest-growing development companies in the country, Manigsaca’s hard work and virtues are paying off, one location and one development at a time.

