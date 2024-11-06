Subscribers of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) were able to “unbox the future” during the midnight launch of the new iPhone 16 Series, held recently at the Smart Store in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

The event was graced by local stars Kyline Alcantara and basketball player Kobe Paras.

The basketball star was particularly excited to try the iPhone 16’s new camera settings. “I love taking pictures, so I decided to see how clear and how improved the camera is,” he shared. The new flagship iPhones can now capture more moments than its predecessors because of its advanced Photographic Styles, Camera Control, and Zero Shutter Lag.

Kyline, meanwhile, is a fan of iPhone 16 series’ battery life.

“I always forget to charge my phone so having a long battery life will be helpful for me,” the actress said. According to Apple, each iPhone 16 model will charge to around 50% in just under 30 minutes.

First 16 owners of the new iPhones

Meanwhile, Smart rewarded the first 16 subscribers who availed of the new iPhone 16 handsets with P3,000 worth of vouchers and phone accessories from Smart at the midnight launch.

“I’ve been with Smart for 10 years,” shared Maylu Mallari, one of the telco’s first 16 iPhone 16 customers. “This is really the Smart choice!”

Filled with fun and games, the event kickstarted with DJ Ish’s party beats, followed by the performance of singer-songwriter Reneé Dominique. The launch also encouraged customers to donate their old devices for recycling at the in-store bin. Sixteen iPads were also given away to lucky Smart subscribers who attended the midnight launch.

“Smart is making it easier for subscribers to get their new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. You may try to compare our offers to that of others, and I can guarantee that we have the best offers,” said Kristine Go, Senior Vice President for Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

She added, “New Postpaid subscribers can upgrade to the latest iPhone with a low downpayment under Plans+ 999 for only P1,300 monthly. If you’re on Smart Prepaid, this is the perfect time to upgrade to iPhone 16 because Smart offers it for as low as P2,313 monthly for 24 months at absolutely zero percent interest.”

Available on Postpaid, Infinity, and Prepaid

For those who are looking for the best iPhone16 deals, Smart offers the following options from Smart Postpaid, Smart Infinity, and Smart Prepaid.

New Smart Postpaid subscribers can avail of the iPhone 16 Series starting at Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999 with a low downpayment of P21,000 and a monthly amortization of only P1,300 under a 24-month contract.

Recontracting Smart Postpaid subscribers can get an iPhone 16 (128GB) with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999 for only P2,121 per month for 24 months — without cashout. The device is also available for an even lower monthly amortization of P1,697 (subject to credit approval) on a 30-month contract. The plans come with UNLI 5G for 12 months, 20 GB of open access data, Netflix mobile subscription, Unlimited Texts, Calls to Mobile and Landline, and exclusive Smart Perks from select restaurants, shopping, beauty and travel partners.

On the other hand, Smart Infinity members may get the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone16 Pro Max with their Infinity Plans, which comes with Unlimited Data, Texts & Calls, Data Roaming Packs, and Monthly Consumable Allocation plus a suite of exclusive privileges tailored to their premium lifestyle. Smart Infinity Plan 5000 and Plan 8000 members enjoy access to an Infinity Relationship Manager that handles all their account-related concerns, as well as 24/7 access to an Infinity Concierge, a dedicated hotline for round-the-clock mobile assistance and access to exclusive lifestyle events.

For customers who wish to purchase just the device, they may get the iPhone 16 handsets with Smart Prepaid for as low as P2,313 per month for 24 months at 0% monthly installment and with a Smart Prepaid bundle — FREE Smart Prepaid eSIM and FREE 16 GB data valid for 16 days. On the other hand, Home Credit users may pay for up to 15, 18, and 24 months for as low as P2,979 per month to get the latest iPhone from Smart.

Smart now offers a wide range of payment options in Smart Stores nationwide through partner banks and financing institutions. BDO, BPI, Metrobank credit card users can conveniently enjoy up to 12 months installment, while RCBC, Security Bank, and UnionBank credit card users can enjoy 12-month or 24-month installment options on their iPhone purchase with Smart. Home Credit representatives are also ready to accept device financing with flexible terms in select Smart Stores.

The latest iPhones are powered by Smart’s superior 5G mobile network, recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

For more updates, follow Smart’s pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

