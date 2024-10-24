Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) returns to the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) happening at the World Trade Center, this Oct. 24 to 27, 2024. The Hyundai Pavilion promises several exciting activities lined up for visitors this weekend.

Taking center stage at the Hyundai Pavilion are the SANTA FE Hybrid, TUCSON Hybrid, along with the STARGAZER X, STARIA, and the high-performance ELANTRA N. Furthermore, visitors can look forward to a test-drive experience and get behind the wheel of the latest Hyundai models.

On opening day, HMPH Brand Ambassador Paulo Avelino will be gracing the Hyundai Pavilion at this year’s PIMS alongside SPOT the robot, highlighting one of Hyundai’s many robotic innovations in collaboration with Boston Dynamics.

Exclusive giveaways will also be available for guests. Customers who either take a Hyundai out for a spin, or make a reservation will get to personalize their own one-of-a-kind Hyundai merchandise at the Hyundai Creative Nook. Nthusiasts can also come and visit the N Garage featuring the ELANTRA N, alongside exclusive N merchandise and parts. For the first time as well, a Hyundai N Racer Simulator will also be available for customers to enjoy. This allows participants to virtually see and feel the thrill of Hyundai N for themselves in a time attack challenge.

“It is our commitment at Hyundai to deliver innovative mobility solutions and exceptional experiences for our customers. Our display is just one of the many ways we continue to do so. We are very happy to be coming back to the Philippine International Motor Show since our inauguration in 2022; and we invite everyone to spend time with us at the Hyundai Pavilion and discover what we have to offer at the 9th PIMS,” says Jiho Son, Hyundai Motor Philippines President.

Everyone is welcome at the Hyundai Pavilion this upcoming PIMS. Special event-exclusive offers include a Php 10,000.00 discount on the TUCSON Hybrid, STARGAZER, and CRETA, along with a free two-year Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) with every purchase of the STARGAZER. Visitors can also grab a free cup of coffee at the Hyundai Café when they register at the display.

For the latest news on Hyundai, follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

