With over 10 million customers served and over P350 billion worth of loans disbursed since its establishment in 2013, Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), the leading consumer finance company in the Philippines, continues to develop innovative financial solutions and credit opportunities, enabling Filipinos to achieve their goals and live more fulfilling lives.

Meeting the evolving needs of Filipinos

HCPH has consistently adapted to the changing financial landscape, offering various credit products and value-added services. From product installments and cash loans to credit cards and Home Protect (coverage plans), HCPH caters to the evolving financing needs of Filipinos, ensuring they can access the financial solutions they require at various stages of their lives.

“In our 11th year and having served close to 11 million customers now, we are proud that Home Credit has helped uplift Filipinos with limited access to formal credit,” said David Minol, Chief Executive Officer of HCPH. “We are committed to being their financial ally, empowering them at every stage of their lives. We’ve diligently expanded our sales network nationwide, reaching 75 out of 81 provinces to make our solutions accessible to those who need them most.”

Responsible Lending and Building Trust

HCPH is a champion of responsible lending practices. Coupled with flexible repayment options and a commitment to fostering healthy borrower-lender relationships, the company has earned the trust of its growing customer base.

Home Credit Philippines’ acquisition in 2022 by Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL), Thailand’s fifth-largest bank, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan’s largest banking group, has significantly bolstered the company’s mission to empower more Filipinos. This strategic partnership has granted HCPH access to substantial financial resources, enabling a stronger commitment to expand access to credit opportunities for more Filipinos. Additionally, the infusion of expertise from these global financial giants is poised to further HCPH’s growth trajectory.

HCPH is also a trusted partner to a vast network of reputable local and international banks. These partnerships serve as a testament to its longstanding credibility as a key player in the Philippine consumer finance landscape.

A Wide Range of Financed Products

HCPH has also expanded its product portfolio significantly. Initially financing just four types of products (smartphones, televisions, computers, and laptops), the company now offers over 80 types of commodities–the widest selection of any consumer finance company in the Philippines. This includes tablets, e-bikes, motorcycles, musical instruments, furniture, farming equipment, medical needs, and more.

Understanding motorcycles’ crucial role in transportation and delivery services in the Philippines, HCPH launched its first-ever motorcycle financing program in partnership with Emcor Philippines, a leading motorcycle retailer.

Promoting Innovation and Digital Inclusion

HCPH prioritizes a seamless and user-friendly customer experience through technology and digital channels. The Home Credit app serves as a central hub, offering customers access to services, information on retailers, available products, and installment plans. This app marketplace also benefits retailers, many of which are MSMEs, by promoting their businesses and facilitating customer browsing, price comparisons, and loan eligibility checks.

Aligned with the government’s digital payment initiatives, the app allows customers to settle bills and buy loads conveniently. This digital transformation underscores HCPH’s commitment to innovation and fostering a more inclusive financial landscape.

Furthermore, HCPH introduced Shoppingmall.ph, an online marketplace where customers can explore over 50,000 deals from over 500 merchants, allowing them to find the products they need at the best prices and from their preferred partner shops among HCPH’s 15,000+ network nationwide.

Looking Forward: A Decade of Continued Growth

As HCPH enters a new decade, the company remains dedicated to empowering Filipinos through a broader range of financial solutions, increased store locations, innovative technologies, and customer-centric services. The company is committed to making credit more accessible and staying true to its core value: being every Filipino’s financial ally, para sa life (for life).

