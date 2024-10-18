Mac Fojas, the IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year, honored at the Asia CEO Awards 2024, has become synonymous with innovation in the Philippine IT-BPM industry. His leadership is grounded in a solid academic and professional background, having graduated from the University of the Philippines and Fordham University. Mac refined his skills on Wall Street, developing investment banking applications that equipped him with both technical expertise and a profound understanding of business strategy. This foundation enabled him to recognize and seize opportunities that needed expertise on Java technology in the 1990s, leading to the establishment of Seven Seven, which has since evolved into the country’s leading IT-BPM provider.

For Mac, this award represents how he envisions to continuously contribute and help reshape the future of the information technology landscape globally, especially in the Philippines. His vision embodies not only the recognition of current industry trends but also the acceptance of opportunities for growth and transformation.

Seven Seven, under Mac’s wings of leadership, has carved a niche in the Philippine IT-BPM sector by providing a wide array of services designed to enhance business efficiency. The company specializes in Application Development, Quality Assurance & Testing, IT Infrastructure Support, Project Management, Business Analysis, and Technical Help Desk, among others. This comprehensive suite of services positions Seven Seven as a key player in the industry, delivering customized solutions to meet diverse client needs.

His leadership at Seven Seven also created an avenue to showcase the skills of the Filipino workforce. With a strong customer service culture and a deep talent pool, the Philippines is well-equipped to be a leader in the information technology space. Mac believes that empowering Filipino workforce is crucial in fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within organizations.

As a proponent of innovation, Seven Seven recognizes that artificial intelligence (AI) stands out as a transformative force poised to elevate both society and businesses. Mac is keenly aware of the potential of AI to revolutionize business operations and strategic decision-making, particularly through intelligent automation, advanced data analytics, and AI-driven personalization. With Mac taking charge, Seven Seven will continue to leverage AI to drive efficiency and optimize resources, ensuring that the company retains its position of being on top of industry advancements. His approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters a culture of collaboration and creativity. This forward-thinking mindset ensures that Seven Seven remains adaptable to changing market dynamics, paving the way for sustainable growth and thriving in success in a highly competitive landscape.

For Mac, AI is more than a tool for optimization. He believes that this is a gateway to future growth. He sees the potential for AI to be deeply integrated across all aspects of business, pushing the limits of what is possible in the tech industry. His vision is centered on several emerging trends.

Ultimately, Mac has become a pioneer in technological advancement and positioning the country as a global leader in the future of the IT-BPM industry that is soon to be more powered with AI.

