ISOG hosts ISOGx Cybersecurity Solution Pitch & Exhibition 2024

More than 900 cybersecurity professionals gathered for the second season of the ISOGx Cybersecurity Solution Pitch & Exhibition on Oct. 2, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center Aura. Hosted by the Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) under the theme “Cyber Resilience is the Key,” the event equipped attendees with cutting-edge information and practical tools in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

The event, inspired by the TEDx format, featured concise, impactful presentations designed to engage and inform. “Our first season was a resounding success, attracting hundreds of security experts. This year, we’ve returned with more relevant content to help our community stay ahead,” said ISOG President Archie Tolentino.

The keynote speaker, Senator Mark Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies, emphasized the importance of legislative efforts to arm the country’s digital systems in order to augment cybersecurity and consumer protection. “As your senator, I have particular focus on arming our digital market by enacting bills and laws that address the evolving challenges and trends in cyberspace,” he said. Senator Villar co-authored and sponsored the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), a landmark legislation designed to implement robust safeguards that protect both consumers and financial institutions from deceptive scams and online fraud.

During the plenary session, hosted by Christine Jacob-Sandejas, attendees were treated to dynamic presentations from industry experts on topics like ransomware resilience, fortifying digital supply chains, proactive cyber defense, and more. The event featured an impressive lineup of industry experts, including Arnie S. Alvarez, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei; Atty. Jon O. Bello, Partner at Medialdea Bello and Suarez Law Offices who represented NM Network Manager Sales, Inc.; William Phuah, Sangfor’s Security Services Team Leader; and Jayesh Panicker, Global Solutions Engineer at Sophos, who shared their expertise, along with Benjo Aganon, Sales Director at F5; and Nick Low, Solution Engineer at Cisco; Fredric Lance Ong, Systems Engineer at Fortinet; and Dalton Tan, Vice-President for Asia-Pacific & Middle East at Eclypsium, also gave engaging presentations, while Jessica Bernardo, Senior Pre-sales Consultant; and Alex Hudelot, CEO of Theos Cyber, brought valuable insights. Victor Bides, Cybersecurity Consultant at Check Point; Rob Dooley, General Manager for Asia-Pacific at Rapid7; and Cyril Villanueva, Forcepoint’s Security Consultant, were among the notable presenters. Other key speakers included Michael Gioia, Solutions Engineer for APAC at Pentera; David Bochsler, KnowBe4’s Vice-President of Sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan; Han Yang Lau, Senior Manager of Solutions Architects for APAC at SecurityScorecard; and Derek Lok, Director at Yubico Asia. Jobert David, Head of Technical Solutions at Palo Alto Networks Philippines; Charles Repain, Transformation Architect at Zscaler; Mic Mandapat, Presales Manager at Exclusive Networks who represented Vectra; Patrick Reyes, Solutions Engineer at Netskope, and Ivan Lo, Channel Lead, ASEAN for Tehtris, also played critical roles in the event’s success.

Later in the event, participants joined breakout sessions that provided an in-depth exploration of key cybersecurity topics. Through sessions led by industry experts representing Gold, Silver, Special Exhibitor event sponsors, attendees gained practical insights and solutions to current cyber threats. Speakers were Marlon Gino-gino, Senior Engineer at Tenable; Philip Alvic Cagunot, Systems Engineer at Fortinet; Cristofer Quek, Regional Sales Manager, APAC at Gatewatcher; Katherine Rose Fernandez, Country Sales Manager at Cyble; Edwin Koh, Regional Sales Director, SEA at Edgio; Nhorgeelen R. Narra, Country Manager at Blancco; Jennifer Tan, Country Manager at Gigamon; Joel Tian, Sales Engineer, APAC at XM Cyber; Apol Salud, Country Manager at Arista Networks; Jonathan Pascual, Territory Sales Manager at Cloudflare Philippines; and Ajay Kumar, Practice Lead, APAC at Trellix Cyber Operation.

A standout highlight of the event was the LEGO-themed displays, which infused creativity and fun while fostering collaboration among participants. This playful yet strategic approach inspired delegates to think outside the box, sparking innovation in problem-solving. To heighten the excitement, the event featured networking tea breaks, raffle prizes, and fellowship, creating a lively atmosphere where cybersecurity professionals could network, learn, and enjoy a memorable experience together.

“While ISOGx’s format is dynamic and engaging, combining both information and entertainment, its core purpose remains steadfast — to equip our members with the latest tools and knowledge to effectively counter the ever-evolving cyber threats we face,” said ISOG Vice-President Chito Jacinto.

Institutional alliances played a crucial role in the success of the event, with the support of key government agencies such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas through the office of Fintech Innovation and Policy Research Group, National Privacy Commission through Public Information and Assistance Division (PIAD), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) through the office of the Spokesperson and AFP Radio, and the Philippine Navy’s Naval Reserve Center, National Capital Region(NRCen-NCR) through the Naval Forces Reserve-NCR.

The event organized by XMS was sponsored by leading global technology companies, showcasing a robust commitment to cybersecurity. Titanium Sponsors included Huawei, NM Network Manager Sales Inc., Cisco through Trends, Sophos through WSI, Sangfor through WSI, F5 through Westcon, Fortinet through Netsec and VST-ECS, Eclypsium through Netsec and MDI, TrendMicro through CTLink and VST-ECS, Theos Cyber, Check Point, and Rapid7. Platinum Sponsors featured Forcepoint, Pentera, KnowBe4, SecurityScorecard through WSI, Palo Alto through Trends and Westcon, Yubico through WSI, Vectra through Exclusive Networks, Netskope through Exclusive Networks, and Zscaler through Westcon, as well as Tehtris. Gold Sponsors included Tenable through Westcon, Cyble through Exclusive Networks, Gatewatcher through Wallix and Bizsecure, Fortinet through Netsec, and Edgio through WSI. Silver Sponsors comprised Blancco, Gigamon through Westcon, Arista through Exclusive Networks, and XM Cyber, while special exhibitors included Cloudflare through Exclusive Networks and Trellix. Supported by media partners BusinessWorld, Digi PH, and Back End News, ISOGx Season 2 reinforced its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience in the Philippines.

For more details about ISOG, visit its official website at www.isog-org.ph and socials at LinkedIn: ISOG (Information Security Officers Group), Facebook: ISOGPH, YouTube Channel: ISOG SUMMIT.

ISOGx overview:

