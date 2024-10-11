The Company has chosen the beauty queen to promote Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins and the brand’s winning comfort technologies

Pia Wurtzbach is stepping into the spotlight in total comfort thanks to Skechers. The global lifestyle and performance brand known for its trending styles and coveted innovations has announced that Ms. Wurtzbach has joined The Comfort Technology Company® as the first ambassador for the Philippines. The beauty queen, model, actress and fitness enthusiast will promote Skechers’ diverse range of footwear, including styles featuring its popular Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology.

“Skechers is the brand I’m sure of when it comes to commitment to comfort without compromising style,” began Pia Wurtzbach. “With the profession I’m in, it’s important for me to have footwear I can rely on, and a brand that has everything I need for the types of activities that I do. Whether it’s a busy day at Fashion Week or a morning on my quiet days running at the park, I always find myself reaching for the right Skechers pair. I’m deeply honored and thrilled to join the Skechers team, and I can’t wait to share my journey with them.”

“Skechers has placed particular importance and investment in the Philippines, and as we continue to build our business in the market, we felt the time was right to have a Filipino that embodies both the country and the brand’s culture. We found just that with Pia Wurtzbach,” said Suzette Pasustento, country manager of Skechers Philippines. “Pia’s influence across many areas along with her dedication to an active lifestyle aligns with our brand’s diverse ethos. We look forward to working with Pia to inspire others to take that first step with Skechers and realize their full potential.”

An elegant modern-day fashion icon, Ms. Wurtzbach has amassed a strong fan base locally and internationally and shines through with her impressive accomplishments. A finisher of the 2022 New York City Marathon and a regular at global fashion weeks, she embodies the perfect blend of style and fitness. The ambassadorship is an ideal match, with Ms. Wurtzbach’s effortlessly chic personality paired with Skechers’ popular designs that cater to both trend-savvy individuals and active enthusiasts alike.

Ms. Wurtzbach joins a team of global Skechers ambassadors — from music icon Snoop Dogg, lifestyle legend Martha Stewart, America’s Got Talent host Howie Mandel, and TV and fitness personalities Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke to former professional athletes such as Sugar Ray Leonard. The roster of elite pros around the world competing in Skechers footwear includes basketball players Julius Randle and Terance Mann, both of whom recently toured the Philippines, as well as Joel Embiid and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; soccer players Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus and Oleksandr Zinchenko; baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, Chris Taylor and Brendan Donovan; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

Skechers offers its complete range of footwear at Skechers retail stores, as well as at department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA Philippines, Inc. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Philippines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint-venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

