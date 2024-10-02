The world’s leading TrustTech company, Gogolook, has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asia Pacific College (APC) to launch a joint anti-scam campaign.

According to Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño, the joint campaign aims to promote the safe use of mobile devices and the protection of personal information for students.

“Thus, increasing the cyber hygiene of each digital user. As such include the topic of scams and fraud in cybersecurity subjects to further increase the awareness of students and ways on how to respond,” Ms. Migriño said.

This initiative will include digital campaigns and ads, online events and webinars, as well as in-school events, where topics on scams and fraud will be discussed.

“Gogolook to provide a Whoscall mobile application — Basic Premium Package to the students, faculty members and staff of APC throughout the duration of this MoU,” Ms. Migriño said.

With this privilege, users can access automated features of Whoscall, such as automatic database updates, blocking spam calls, and URL scanning.

The ceremonial signing took place during the launch of #DapatAllMagWhoscall, a campaign advocating for online safety practices, which can be achieved in part by using the Whoscall app, in BGC, Taguig City.

APC Academic Services Director Josephine dela Cuesta expressed gratitude toward Gogolook, saying, “This partnership will bring great results, particularly in enhancing the online safety of our students, leading to their better performance academically.”

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, APC IT Head Jojo Castillo emphasized the importance of partnership.

“Asia Pacific College is in the business of education, and it’s crucial to ensure that students are in the right mindset to learn and absorb everything,” Mr. Castillo said.

“By partnering with Whoscall, we hope to provide the entire student body with peace of mind, allowing them to feel at ease while learning. They will know that their environment is safe and that APC, Asia Pacific College, supports their mental well-being,” he added.

Furthermore, part of the agreement includes appointing student ambassadors who will promote advocacy to combat scams and fraud while encouraging the use of the Whoscall app as a protective technology tool.

“This initiative will help extend the Anti-Scam Campaign to schools and universities by showcasing the joint efforts of Gogolook and APC and by working with regulators in the academic sector,” Ms. Migriño concluded.

