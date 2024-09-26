The highly anticipated Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros Expo 2024 is set to take place on Oct. 4-5, 2024, at the North Wing Atrium of SM City Bacolod, promising two days of exciting opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, and franchise enthusiasts.

Expo Highlights: With over 30 exhibitors representing 200+ local and international brands, the Franchise Negosyo Expo is the best venue for those looking to explore franchising options. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet representatives from a variety of industries, including food, retail, service and more, offering insight into franchising as a practical and profitable business model.

Seminar Lineup: The event will feature a series of educational seminars designed to guide entrepreneurs at different stages of their business journey. Attendees can gain practical knowledge from industry experts on topics such as:

How to Invest in the Right Franchise (Free Seminar) — Meant to educate the public on wise franchise investment for would-be franchisees who want to start a business or diversify their investment via franchising such as OFWs, existing and aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, etc.

How to Franchise Your Business (Paid) — Designed for business owners looking to expand their brand, this seminar will cover key steps in turning a local business into a successful franchise.

Franchise Forum (Free Seminar) — A dynamic panel discussion where top industry leaders and franchise owners share their experiences, challenges, and insights on growing their brands.

Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros Expo serves as a bridge between potential investors and established franchises, empowering attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur exploring franchise opportunities or a business owner looking to expand, this expo provides an invaluable opportunity to network, learn, and grow.

Registration to the expo is FREE and open to the public, with free admission to the expo floor and free seminars. Attendees are encouraged to register online to reserve seats for the seminars, as spots are limited.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 4-5, 2024, and join us at SM City Bacolod’s North Wing Atrium for this great opportunity to discover franchising success at the Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros Expo!

Franchise Negosyo para sa Negros is made possible with the support of DTI Region VI, Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), SM City Bacolod, SM Supermalls, GCash for Business, PLDT Enterprise, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, Carrier The Air Authority, Grainsmart Café, Living Water, Miguelitos Ice Cream, Macao Imperial Tea, Mitsubishi Motors, Francorp, U-Franchise, Shell, UnionBank, Net 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, The Philippine Star, and Philippine Daily Inquirer.

For more information, visit our website https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/negros.

