The quality of our sleep matters. Good sleep is essential for many aspects of life, including brain performance, mental well-being, and overall physical health. But in today’s fast-paced, always-online world, a good night’s sleep has become more of a luxury than a necessity.

The culprits are closer than we think — our smartphones, laptops, and even the worries we can’t help but bring to bed with us. Coupled with the stress of modern life, the electromagnetic static from our devices can leave us tossing and turning in bed at night, unable to find the peace we need.

For Dunlopillo, getting a good night’s sleep is a must, not a privilege. In line with their vision of providing high-quality sleep and comfort solutions, they are introducing the new de.STRESS Mattress Collection as the ultimate game-changer for our sleep.

The de.STRESS Mattress features an innovative conductive yarn technology that drains away the static energy your body accumulates daily. Instead of repelling static, this mattress neutralizes one of the hidden disruptors of sleep to leave you in a state of deep, uninterrupted rest. In the long term, this cutting-edge technology significantly lowers the risk of chronic conditions by ensuring healthier sleep every single night.

Designed with natural latex to support pressure points like our hips and shoulders, the de.STRESS Mattress allows us to wake up refreshed without that unpleasant stiff feeling. Its 5-zone individual pocketed spring system further provides additional support and ensures that every part of our body is cradled in comfort.

Beyond being just a mattress collection, Dunlopillo’s de.STRESS is all about creating an environment where we can let go of the day’s stress, disconnect from the digital world, and transform your sleep experience. With the brand vision of “creating special moments,” Dunlopillo is dedicated to turning our bedroom into a peaceful sanctuary where every moment of undisturbed rest leads to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

“Our main goal at Dunlopillo is to transform every night into a special moment of rest,” said Jam Chan Cua, Managing Director of Dunlopillo Philippines. “Like our other products, the de.STRESS Collection doesn’t just stop at providing comfort. It creates a bedroom environment where stress melts away and we can enjoy the quality sleep we deserve.”

Dunlopillo has long been a leader in sleep innovation with a commitment to enhancing lives through better rest. It all began in 1929, when UK scientist Edward Arthur Murphy invented the world’s first-ever latex mattress under the Dunlopillo name.

Since then, Dunlopillo’s reputation has become among the go-to global bedding brands and the leading manufacturer of latex. As they persistently refine bedding technology to introduce more breakthroughs that combine advanced technology and luxurious comfort, Dunlopillo today continues to redefine what it means to sleep well.

Dunlopillo’s newest de.STRESS Mattresses are exclusively available at OUR HOME. OUR HOME has Call to Deliver 0917-830-8037 for customers who prefer to shop from their homes. Visit any of OUR HOME’s stores nationwide to know more or check out OUR HOME’s website www.ourhome.ph and https://dunlopilloph.com/ .

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.