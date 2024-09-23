RLC Residences continues its winning streak, dominating the DOT Property Philippines Awards 2024 with six prestigious accolades, solidifying its position as a leading real estate developer in the country.

RLC Residences was honored as Developer of the Year, a testament to its consistent excellence, innovation, and commitment to delivering high-quality residential projects across the Philippines. The company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries by offering relevant digital solutions to its customers also earned it the Special Recognition Award for Innovation from the award-giving body.

Two standout projects under the RLC Residences banner also received top honors. The Residences at The Westin Manila was recognized for its exceptional design, taking home the Best Condominium Architectural Design award, showcasing a balance of luxury and functionality that aligns with global standards. Meanwhile, Mantawi Residences clinched the Best Luxury Development award, a nod to its refined elegance and appeal to high-end property investors.

SYNC, a high-rise condominium designed for millennials’ need for modern urban living, was lauded as the Best Smart Home Condominium, while Le Pont Residences received the Best Sustainable Development award, underscoring RLC Residences’ commitment to green building practices and eco-conscious living.

“Winning this year’s Developer of the Year, along with our other awards, is an incredible honor for us at RLC Residences. We are proud to be recognized by the DOT Property Philippines Awards for our efforts in redefining the residential landscape. Thank you for affirming the hard work, passion, and dedication of Team RLC Residences as we continue to create spaces that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also contribute to a better, more sustainable future,” said Chad Sotelo, Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager of RLC Residences, and Chief Marketing Officer of Robinsons Land.

Organized by the Dot Property Group, the Dot Property Philippines Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates excellence in real estate. Before the year ends, the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards will be held in Bangkok, where developers across the region and their projects will be recognized on a regional stage.

For more information about RLC Residences and its award-winning developments, visit rlcresidences.com or follow their official Facebook and Instagram pages.

