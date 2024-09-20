BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of leading digital entertainment company, DigiPlus Interactive, has laid ground to the soon-to-rise PLUS Center for Adaptive Sports and Physical Rehabilitation, together with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS). The P2-million facility marks a significant step towards empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to thrive and pursue opportunities in sports, health, and employment.

“Today, we are here not just to break ground on the PLUS Center for Adaptive Sports and Physical Rehabilitation. We are setting in motion a vision where PWDs can thrive, adapt, and pursue careers as athletes, coaches, and more,” said Celeste Jovenir, DigiPlus Vice-President for Investor Relations and BingoPlus Foundation COO, in the groundbreaking ceremony of the facility. “PADS’ mission to empower PWDs as world-class athletes inspired us deeply at the BingoPlus Foundation. The PLUS Center will fill a critical gap in PWD healthcare, offering accessible rehabilitation and a path to new opportunities through sports.”

The BingoPlus Foundation adopted a multi-sectoral approach to the project. The Foundation collaborated with key partners, including the City of Mandaue, the Department of Health, Cebu Doctors University and various Colleges of Rehabilitative Sciences in Cebu, and the PWD Federation of Cebu. The PLUS Center will provide free physical therapy to indigent PWDs and recovering patients affected by stroke, paralysis, and other mobility-impacting conditions. It will also serve as a training ground for doctors and therapy specialists, ensuring high-quality care and skills development. The facility further provides recreational and competitive sports opportunities for PWDs.

Empowering through sports: a vision shared with PADS

John Paul Maunes, Executive Director of PADS, shared his optimism about the partnership: “This collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations come together to support PWDs. We wanted to create a better world and achieve our vision of a disability-inclusive society — but we cannot do it alone. BingoPlus Foundation completed that missing piece in this advocacy. The PLUS Center is not just a facility; it’s a symbol of hope and empowerment for many who aspire to break barriers in sports and in life.”

Hon. Jimmy Lumapas, City Councilor and Chair for Social Services, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are thankful to the BingoPlus Foundation for their commitment to uplifting the lives of PWDs in Mandaue. The PLUS Center will be a cornerstone of support, giving our community members the chance to thrive and succeed beyond their limitations.”

A commitment to community impact

The launch of the PLUS Center is one of many initiatives driven by the BingoPlus Foundation’s mission to “Multiply the Good.” Apart from supporting PWDs and promoting sports and wellness for the general public, the Foundation also plays a critical role in technology education, disaster relief, and healthcare accessibility. DigiPlus, the parent company of BingoPlus, continues to drive innovation and economic growth while making a lasting impact through corporate social responsibility, empowering the next generation of leaders and athletes.

Together with its partners, the BingoPlus Foundation continues to pave the way for a more inclusive and empowered future for all Filipinos. For more information about the BingoPlus Foundation, please visit https://digiplus.com.ph/bingoplus-foundation/.

