Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis Chavit Singson provided food and medical assistance for PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) at the new BJMP Quezon City Jail in Payatas.

The new “zero congestion” facility can house 4,500 inmates. 60%-70% of the cases here are drug-related.

This first medical mission for PDLs was headed by Mr. Singson, along with his daughter, Congresswoman Richelle Singson. Joining them at this momentous event were Jail Warden Warren Geronimo, and Regional Director Clint Russell Tangeres.

Former governor Singson stated the importance of peace as the start of achieving big things not only for the inmates but also for all Filipinos. This is what he has done for Ilocos Sur and is his blueprint for guiding and helping his constituents.

A new lease on life is Singson’s battle cry for the inmates as he stated that it is hard for released PDLs to look for jobs. He also has a program that can help provide factory and caregiving jobs for them through his contacts in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Through the years, Mr. Singson has been helping his countrymen through civic oriented projects like this one held at Payatas.

