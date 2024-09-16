Robinsons Land Corporation and its residential arm, RLC Residences, have once again demonstrated their leadership in the Philippine real estate industry with major wins at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024 last Sept. 6.

During the prestigious event held at Shangri-la The Fort, RLC claimed several top honors, including the Best Developer — Philippines and Best Developer — Luzon citations. This is the third consecutive year Robinsons Land has received the top award from PropertyGuru, solidifying its position as one of the country’s most trusted developers.

RLC Residences also had a strong showing, particularly with The Residences at The Westin Manila, which garnered three prestigious titles: Best Branded Residential Development, Best Wellness Residential Development, and Best Lifestyle Condo Development. These awards highlight the brand’s focus on providing a lifestyle that blends luxury, wellness, and convenience for its residents.

Chad Sotelo, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager of RLC Residences and Chief Marketing Officer of Robinsons Land, expressed pride in these achievements. “Receiving these achievements is truly an honor for us at RLC Residences and Robinsons Land as a whole. All these recognitions would not have been possible without the passionate, dedicated, and hardworking team players who are continuously bringing our vision to life. And we thank PropertyGuru for recognizing our efforts and affirming that we are creating spaces that resonate with the needs and desires of our customers.”

Other developments of RLC Residences also received citations, further showcasing the diversity and quality of their portfolio. Woodsville Crest was Highly Commended in the Best Condo Development (Luzon) category, Galleria Residences Cebu was recognized as Highly Commended for Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Cebu), while Sierra Valley Gardens was awarded Highly Commended for Best Smart Home Development. These recognitions affirm RLC Residences’ commitment to delivering excellent properties across various regions of the country.

Meanwhile, RLC Residences’ focus on innovation was highlighted with its Highly Commended award for Best Lifestyle Developer category, while Robinsons Land received the same citation for Best Sustainable Developer for its eco-friendly practices. These accolades reflect the brand and company’s forward-thinking approach, integrating smart home technology and green building principles into its developments. The brand recently affirmed its sustainability commitment via a pledge to deliver one million square meters of net-zero carbon and resilient condominiums by 2031, in partnership with International Finance Corp. (IFC).

“At RLC Residences, we are dedicated to creating homes that are future-ready, integrating both sustainability and smart home features to provide a more efficient and eco-friendly living experience. We are ultimately thankful to our consumers, who have been very helpful by providing us their insights when they look for a home that they can proudly call theirs,” adds Sotelo.

The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is one of the most prestigious real estate award-giving bodies in the country and across Asia. RLC’s success in 2024 is a reflection of its steadfast commitment to excellence, community building, and environmental responsibility.

