Padday na Lima is back in Manila! Cagayan Valley’s product showcase is again in the spotlight as the trade fair officially kicks off on Sept. 10, 2024, at the Festival Mall Alabang in Muntinlupa.

This year’s trade fair comes with the theme, “Unveiling the Richness of Cagayan Valley’s Lands and Seas, A Fusion of Beauty and Bounty.” In the opening ceremony, Department of Trade and Industry R2 Regional Director Ma. Sofia G. Narag welcomed visitors to the fair, promising that they are going to be treated to a smorgasbord of the region’s freshest and finest products from the valley’s diverse agricultural and aquatic resources.

In a heartfelt display of support, the Acting Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, Sec. Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, and Hon. Senator Loren B. Legarda conveyed their messages of support during the opening for Padday na Lima, emphasizing the vital role of MSMEs in strengthening the region’s economy.

Padday na Lima, an Ybanag vernacular for “made by hands,” aims to promote Cagayan Valley’s rich heritage and create fruitful unions with Manila-based advocates. In this week-long event, guests and Region 2 MSMEs alike are given exciting opportunities and unforgettable experiences like never before! This year’s fair will take visitors through a guided tour of the booths of Cagayan Valley MSMEs with a B2B matching activity for prospective endeavors between producers and consumers in Cagayan Valley and Manila. There are a wide array of other exciting activities at the fair including food and wine tasting, fun games, and a creative crafts demonstration. Another highlight of the trade fair is a fashion show named Hibla’t Having Rehiyon Dos: Padday na Lima Collections featuring Cagayan Valley’s unique weaves.

With a hundred exhibiting MSMEs and farmers boasting their wide array of products and services — from farm produce to processed foods, aquatic and fishery products, native delicacies, garden plants, to fashion and wearables, furniture, handicrafts, and tourism opportunities — visitors at the opening day were introduced to the wonders that Cagayan Valley has to offer to the Philippines and to the world. Pavillions highlighting each province in the region — Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya — gave visitors a feel for not just their products but avenues for tourism and other potential investment projects as well.

We invite everyone, from the average consumer to institutional buyers, to come visit and experience the richness of the valley through the 18th Padday na Lima. The Trade Fair will run from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 at the Upper Ground Floor, Carousel Court, Festival Mall Alabang in Quezon City.

But don’t you worry, the fun doesn’t stop at Alabang! You may purchase the finest products of Cagayan Valley with just a few clicks. Shoppers may treat themselves with Padday na Lima’s products through these sites: Mayani.ph — Farm-fresh produce delivered to your doorstep and PaddayNaLima.com (through Deliver-E).

For more information, please visit their social media accounts: Facebook DTI.Region02; Instagram, X, and Tiktok.

