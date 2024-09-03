Astoria Hotels and Resorts (AHR), renowned for its exquisite architecture and warm hospitality, serves as a premier destination that attracts visitors from across the globe. Recognized as a prominent choice for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), AHR boasts a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts tailored to meet the requirements of business travelers. Whether you are organizing a corporate gathering, planning a conference, or arranging a team-building session, AHR provides a wide selection of options to suit your preferences. This comprehensive guide will delve into the brand’s function rooms and event spaces designed for the MICE sector, emphasizing their distinctive attributes, amenities, and services. Be it a venue equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, expansive meeting spaces, or top-tier dining options, this article will facilitate the search for the ideal venue.

Astoria Plaza, the Corporate Haven

Nestled within the Ortigas Business District, Astoria Plaza in Pasig City represents a premier example of urban living. Combining spacious accommodations with luxurious hotel amenities, it establishes a fresh benchmark for contemporary hospitality. Its offering caters to metropolitan residents seeking a sanctuary and professionals looking for dynamic venues for business meetings and social events.