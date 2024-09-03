Astoria Hotels and Resorts (AHR), renowned for its exquisite architecture and warm hospitality, serves as a premier destination that attracts visitors from across the globe. Recognized as a prominent choice for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), AHR boasts a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts tailored to meet the requirements of business travelers. Whether you are organizing a corporate gathering, planning a conference, or arranging a team-building session, AHR provides a wide selection of options to suit your preferences. This comprehensive guide will delve into the brand’s function rooms and event spaces designed for the MICE sector, emphasizing their distinctive attributes, amenities, and services. Be it a venue equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, expansive meeting spaces, or top-tier dining options, this article will facilitate the search for the ideal venue.
Astoria Plaza, the Corporate Haven
Nestled within the Ortigas Business District, Astoria Plaza in Pasig City represents a premier example of urban living. Combining spacious accommodations with luxurious hotel amenities, it establishes a fresh benchmark for contemporary hospitality. Its offering caters to metropolitan residents seeking a sanctuary and professionals looking for dynamic venues for business meetings and social events.
Astoria Plaza offers two boardrooms for professional meetings and executive gatherings. Boardroom 1 provides a space of 14 square meters, accommodating up to 6 individuals. Meanwhile, Boardroom 2 offers a larger area of 25 square meters, providing seating for up to 12 guests for high-level planning sessions.
Manhattan offers a versatile event space within Astoria Plaza, capable of accommodating 140-240 attendees. With a footprint of 293 square meters, this venue stands as the largest among Astoria Plaza’s selection of halls and can be customized to align with diverse themes, be it for corporate gatherings or informal social occasions.
New York at Astoria Plaza spans 217 square meters, making it the second largest among the property’s event spaces. This location can accommodate up to 120 individuals and is ideal for medium-sized corporate gatherings and other professional events. Conversely, Hampton offers a 160-square-meter space that can host between 40 to 140 guests, making it suitable for networking events and intimate business gatherings.
Tribeca offers a versatile space of 130 square meters, suitable for hosting conferences and meetings for small companies. With a seating capacity of up to 80 individuals, Tribeca provides an excellent option for various events, including casual lunch meetings. On the other hand, Chelsea offers a more intimate setting with an area of 87 square meters, ideal for departmental gatherings and intimate discussions among team members. Both venues cater to different needs and preferences, providing value and flexibility for hosting corporate events.
Park Avenue, Broadway, Lexington, and Madison are ideal venues for hosting smaller gatherings of C-Suite executives, offering ample space ranging from 69 to 73 square meters. Each function room can accommodate between 20 to 50 people, suitable for intimate social gatherings among key decision-makers.
Within Astoria Plaza is Café Astoria, a relaxed restaurant for various gatherings. With a 35-square-meter floor area capable of accommodating up to 20 individuals, its annex room is particularly favored by organizers seeking an intimate space for smaller and casual business meetings.
To know more about Astoria Plaza, you may visit www.astoriaplaza.com. You may also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Their reservations team can also be contacted via:
Email: events@astoriahotelsandresorts.com
Mobile: (+63) 917-791-4965 and (+63) 917-705-9520
Landline: (+63 2) 8687-1111 loc. 8015
Finalizing the partnership agreement with clients is a crucial aspect of business, requiring a professional and welcoming setting that resonates with all parties involved. Minami Saki By Astoria o ers not only authentic Japanese cuisine but also a function room that embodies the essence of Japanese design, meticulously crafted by Atelier Almario. This 52-square- meter space is thoughtfully designed to accommodate up to 48 guests, making it ideal for hosting private business events and fostering successful collaborations.
To know more about Minami Saki By Astoria, you may visit www.minamisakibyastoria.com. You may also follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Their team can also be contacted via:
Email: minamisaki.manager@astoriaplaza.com
Mobile: (+63) 998-843-6298
Landline: (+63 2) 5335-1107 local 8164
Astoria Greenbelt, where Alignments are Centered
This boutique hotel is situated along Arnaiz Avenue, in the vibrant Makati business district. It offers a sophisticated and elegant staycation experience, particularly catered to business travelers and urban dwellers seeking a brief respite from the bustling city life. Its central location provides convenient access to the city’s prominent shopping malls, dining venues, nightlife establishments, corporate o ices, and public transportation hubs. Astoria Greenbelt is strategically positioned near a plethora of amenities, ensuring easy access to all essential conveniences and leisure options.
Astoria Greenbelt’s Executive Boardroom offers privacy for top-level company leaders with its 15-person seating capacity inside its 35-square-meter room. For more relaxed business lunch settings, Tableau offers dining options for 40 people in its spacious 22-square-meter area. To know more about Astoria Greenbelt, you may visit www.astoriagreenbelt.com. You may also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Their reservations team can also be contacted via:
Email: rsvn@astoriagreenbelt.com and agb.tableau@astoriagreenbelt.com
Mobile: (+63) 998-968-1260 and (+63) 919-911-3946
Landline: (+63 2) 8550-1111
Chardonnay Events Hall By Astoria, Ready for a Grand Ensemble
Chardonnay Events Hall By Astoria provides a sophisticated space tailored for both corporate gatherings and social functions, exuding an air of refined elegance. Renowned for Astoria Hotels and Resorts’ impeccable service and upscale ambience, this venue guarantees a unique and unforgettable event for all attendees.
The Grand Chardonnay is a generously sized venue spanning an impressive 410 square meters, with the capacity to accommodate up to 512 guests. It serves as an ideal setting for a range of large-scale events, including wedding receptions, debutante balls, and corporate functions.
The Cabernet and Sauvignon halls offer a sophisticated and intimate setting, each capable of accommodating up to 80 guests within their respective 68 square meter spaces. When combined, these halls create a uni ed area of 135 square meters called Cabernet Sauvignon, providing ample seating for up to 150 individuals. To know more about Chardonnay Events Hall By Astoria, you may visit www.chardonnaybyastoria.com. You may also follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Their reservations team can also be contacted via:
Email: chardonnay.events@astoriahotelsandresorts.com
Mobile: (+63) 917-791-4965, (+63) 998-539-0263, and (+63) 998-591-7488 Landline: (+63 2) 8687-1111 loc. 8015
Astoria Hotels and Resorts’ conference rooms and venues stand as the epitome of luxury, comfort, and convenience for those exploring the vibrant cityscape. From prime locations to unmatched amenities, this establishment caters to discerning professionals seeking a blend of sophistication and modernity.
