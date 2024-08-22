Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez launches NFT collection during the event

Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), the country’s premier event promoting the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in the country, has announced the much-anticipated second leg of its PBWx series, titled VORTEX: Spiraling into the Future of Blockchain and Gaming.

This dynamic event is a collaboration between PBW and Jobancom (JBC), a top media, PR, and marketing company specializing in esports and gaming events within the Visayas Region. The event is also supported by the City Government of Bacolod and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Happening on Aug. 23-34, 2024 at Central Hall by Ayala Malls, Capitol Center in Bacolod City, VORTEX aims to propel the community into the future, embracing the convergence of art, pop-culture, gaming and technology. The event is expected to draw over 1,000 onsite attendees, including hundreds of gamers, content creators, cosplayers, art lovers, technology enthusiasts, startup founders and business leaders, creating a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere.

Fresh from the successful launch of PBWx in Davao City last July 30, PBW Co-Founder Janelle Barretto expressed excitement in bringing the series to Bacolod City. “Our main thrust for PBWx 2024 is to foster community and collaboration as a means to strengthen the Philippine blockchain landscape, thus, the partnership with JBC and Bacolod City in mounting VORTEX is both synergistic and strategic to our goals,” she says.

Creators, Cosplay, Crafts, and Competitions at VORTEX

Aside from insightful talks and panel discussions from leading experts in blockchain and gaming, a host of exciting and fun activities await participants. Some of the highlights of the two-day event include a range of competitions such as esports, cosplay and even streetdance organized by World Supremacy Battlegrounds (WSB), as well as a fan meet and greet with popular cosplayers and influencers. Special guest Gelo Grayson, a long-time cosplayer and craftsperson, will also conduct a cosplay workshop on the best techniques and latest technology in creating cosplay props, while hyper localized premium NFT Marketplace Likha will also host a workshop on how to mint your digital art.

Joner Baniel, founder of Jobancom, is passionate about empowering local talent to excel in esports beyond the Visayas region. “As the gaming industry evolves, Jobancom embraces innovation with VORTEX. The event aims to educate communities, explore new digital heights, and align with gaming developments. With the support of PBW and other collaborators, VORTEX can become a gateway to new opportunities and connections across diverse communities,” he says.

LGU support instrumental to blockchain growth

The event is made possible with the support of the City Government of Bacolod, led by Mayor Albee Benitez, a staunch advocate of the use of technology to advance the local economy. As such, the City of Bacolod has agreed to collaborate by commissioning 500 pieces of digital art or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing the city’s vibrant culture, which will be available for public sale. Themes include the lively Masskara Festival, the unique local cuisine, and iconic tourist spots.

“We are happy to be part of VORTEX where we merge tradition with innovation in a unique celebration of Bacolod’s rich culture. This partnership is a testament to Bacolod’s commitment to integrating modern technology to showcase and preserve its cultural heritage, while also stimulating economic growth.

“Supporting events like PBWx perfectly blends our proud traditions with cutting-edge digital innovation providing great opportunity for Bacolod to shine on a global stage,” says Mayor Albee Benitez.

State of blockchain in the Philippines

The digital space has always been on the Philippine agenda with both private and public sectors collaborating on many initiatives to meet global standards. Web3 and blockchain gaining ground with users, like-minded individuals led by Donald Lim, President, Dito CME Ventures, created the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP) in 2022 where Mr. Lim serves as its Founding President.

Says Mr. Lim, “Creating the Blockchain Council of the Philippines was to make Filipinos aware of the benefits of blockchain. Collaborations with LGUs, private business and government units, and learning and networking events like the PBWx can show how blockchain can improve many aspects of life like finance, logistics, supply chains, media, manufacturing, and private and government procurement processes. Join the BCP and attend the PBWx series to be part of this Web3 generation.”

The event is also made possible through the participation of the following sponsors and partners: Silver Sponsor – DTaka; Exhibitors – Analytics, Pet Taptap, Alex the Parrot, Battle Rise; Event Partners – Attn Live, Blockchain Council of the Philippines, BlockchainSpace, Hybrid, Likha NFT, Matr1x Fire, McDonalds, TierOne Entertainment, W3GG; and media partner PhilStar Group of Companies.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional convergence of technology, art, and gaming. Be part of the future! Get your tickets now and be there when PBWx VORTEX comes to Bacolod City! Grab your tickets now at https://slashevent.com/e/vortex-bacolod-2024.

For more information, please email info@pbw.ph or bethany@pbw.ph.

