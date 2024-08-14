Jollibee, the Philippines’ most beloved fast-food chain, is thrilled to announce that the best-tasting Chickenjoy is now at its biggest! Still priced at only P82, the iconic Chickenjoy delivers the ultimate fried chicken experience by combining the classic Jollibee superior taste with large size for unbeatable value. Ito ang Chickenjoyest!

The Chickenjoyest Experience: Best-Tasting na, Our Biggest Pa!

Jollibee Chickenjoy remains to be the best-tasting fried chicken, with every piece cooked to ensure it is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The classic taste and texture of Jollibee Chickenjoy has always been the top choice for fried chicken lovers, and it’s now even more irresistible with its bigger size.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate this moment with our loyal Chickenjoyers,” said Luis Berba, Jollibee Philippines Marketing Director for Masterbrand, Chickenjoy and Beverages. “The best-tasting Chickenjoy is now at its biggest, crafted to deliver even more joy with every bite. This is our way of showing our continued commitment to providing the best Jollibee experience, and it’s all for you — our beloved and valued customers who have made Chickenjoy a staple in their homes. Ito ang Chickenjoyest!”

Celebrate with Us: The Chickenjoyest Celebration with Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia, and Belle Mariano

To mark this exciting launch, Jollibee is kicking off the Chickenjoyest celebration with a new ad featuring Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia and Belle Mariano. Click on the link below to witness the joy and excitement of enjoying the Chickenjoyest celebration.

Join the Celebration and Get Your Chickenjoyest Today!

Don’t miss out on the Chickenjoyest experience. Visit your nearest Jollibee store to join the celebration and enjoy the best-tasting and now the biggest Chickenjoy ever. You can also have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda. Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.

