Philippine-based Pain Management Plus (PMP) Pain Center leverages clinic management software HealthBlocks360 for growth and operational efficiency

Pain Management Plus (PMP) Pain Center, a dynamic physical therapy clinic in the Philippines, has taken a proactive approach to its operations by embracing the transformative power of technology. Through its strategic partnership with HealthBlocks360 — a cloud-based clinic management software developed by HealthBlocks — PMP Pain Center is streamlining its operations and fast-tracking its expansion in the country.

PMP Pain Center was established in 2020 by Angelo Romero, President; and Naila Romero, Chief Finance Officer, a dedicated husband-and-wife team. Since its inception, PMP Pain Center has successfully navigated numerous challenges.

“PMP Pain Center began its operations during the pandemic, a time marked by significant uncertainty and unique challenges,” Angelo Romero recalls. Naila Romero adds, “There was a time we had to personally accompany and fetch our employees when serving clients so that we could operate daily.”

This unwavering commitment to delivering personalized service, even amidst a challenging start, has paid off significantly. In just four years, PMP Pain Center has expanded to 30 branches nationwide, offering a comprehensive range of treatments for pain and sports injuries across a broad patient demographic.

Even while operating a single clinic, the Romeros encountered hurdles in managing daily operations as their business grew. “When we started our operations, we relied on pen-and-paper reports combined with basic Excel formulas to monitor the clinic’s daily operations,” Angelo explains. “It was manageable at first, but as we opened more branches and took in more patients, we began having issues with data management.”

Turning to technology

Manual data entry and tracking led to inaccuracies, double bookings, and missed billings. The reliance on clinic managers for data management also resulted in errors and unaudited monetary losses. “Consolidating and balancing all branches’ month-end reports became tedious and chaotic,” Naila laments. Recognizing the need for a more efficient system, PMP Pain Center turned to HealthBlocks360.

HealthBlocks360, developed by Philippine-based HealthBlocks, is a comprehensive, cloud-based clinic management software. It offers solutions for inventory, financial, and patient record management, as well as appointment scheduling and billing. The platform is customizable to meet the specific needs of healthcare providers.

Streamlining clinic operations

PMP Pain Center, under the foresight of its owners, the Romeros, has always prioritized patient care and expanding its customer base. Understanding the needs of both their employees and the customer lifecycle, they embraced technology to enhance their operations.

Naila highlights the transformation, stating, “With HealthBlocks360, it’s easier to consolidate all reports and remotely monitor all branches. What used to take manual effort, we now obtain in just one click.” She adds, “The system handles everything — from appointment setting, patient information, and sales monitoring to HMO collections. All of our previous challenges have been resolved.”

Recognizing that not all employees are tech-savvy, the Romeros chose a user-friendly software that simplifies report generation and patient record retrieval, making transactions and audits seamless. Angelo notes, “The system not only meets our current needs but also helps us identify potential future problems.”

Today, the technology has reduced employee workload, ensuring accuracy and efficiency, and positioning PMP Pain Center for sustained growth and enhanced patient care.

Collaboration and customization

PMP Pain Center has found great success in collaborating closely with HealthBlocks360, ensuring tailored solutions that meet their specific needs and goals. HealthBlocks360 offers a wide array of features including patient appointment scheduling, inventory tracking, financial management, and secure patient record handling — all accessible remotely via its cloud-based platform for seamless operation management.

The Romeros have personalized various aspects of HealthBlocks360 to enhance productivity and efficiency within their clinics. “We’ve customized productivity reports for our physical therapists, performance reports, and even bank reconciliation reports,” Naila explains. “This customization capability from HealthBlocks360 has significantly optimized our clinic operations.”

With the robust support of this management system, Angelo, Naila, and the PMP team are focusing on expanding their network. Their future plans include collaborations with academic institutions and physical therapy schools, as well as expanding services to private companies, aiming to establish themselves as the foremost physical therapy clinic in the Philippines.

“With HealthBlocks’ adaptability and efficiency,” Naila stresses, “we are confident in integrating all future branches seamlessly.”

PMP Pain Center’s proactive approach in seeking and leveraging innovative technology, one shown by its successful partnership with HealthBlocks360, demonstrates how organizations in healthcare management are thinking ahead and recognize the need for streamlined operations that elevate patient care.

About PMP Pain Center:

Pain Management Plus (PMP) Pain Center is a leading physical therapy clinic offering evidence-based treatment and protocols spearheaded by affiliated medical doctors and licensed physical therapists. Established in January 2020, PMP Pain Center has over 30 branches nationwide.

About HealthBlocks360

HealthBlocks360, developed by HealthBlocks, Inc., a subsidiary of MaroonStudios, Inc., is a cloud-based clinic management software offering solutions for inventory, financial, patient records, appointment scheduling, billing, and more. Tailored to the Philippine healthcare community, it enhances efficiency and effectiveness in clinical operations.

About MaroonStudios, Inc.

Founded in 2014, MaroonStudios, Inc. is an IT company committed to advancing the Philippines into a first-world economy through innovative software technologies. Known for their smart-creative engineers, MaroonStudios has excelled in global competitions, perfecting their software processes to world-class standards while serving numerous organizations worldwide.

In 2016, MaroonStudios received seed funding from Sagesoft Solutions and Bonifacio Triangle Capital Holdings, leading to the launch of its health IT subsidiary HealthBlocks, Inc. in 2018, focused on providing modern, affordable healthcare management solutions.

Start your pain management journey with PMP Pain Center. Explore how HealthBlocks360 can elevate patient care and enhance operational efficiency. For more details, visit the websites of PMP Pain Center and HealthBlocks360 today.

