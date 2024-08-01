Memorial park developer Forest Lake recently captured online attention with a humor-laced digital ad featuring a black cat. The video shows two guys encountering the cat while crossing a street and calling it bad luck, alluding to a superstitious belief long held by old folks. However, a surprising twist in the encounter imparts an important reminder: life is unpredictable, and it’s crucial to be prepared for the unexpected.

The video is part of Forest Lake’s ongoing campaign to reshape public perception about death and memorial care by utilizing humor in addressing a common stigma, one episode at a time.

Forest Lake National Sales and Marketing Head Carlos Miguel Locsin upholds this, saying, “The use of levity in our latest video is primed to help ease people’s reluctance to prepare for the end of life. We hope that this fresh perspective will spur families to ensure peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones by investing in Forest Lake Memorial Parks’ memorial products.”

Forest Lake’s video series, which was launched in January this year, continues to break down the taboos surrounding life and death. For instance, the first video, released on Jan. 1, humorously ‘debunked’ the belief that jumping at midnight can make one grow taller.

“At Forest Lake, we consistently deliver innovative messaging for a timeless topic,” says Forest Lake Digital Marketing Manager Christian P. Arines. “Our digital videos aim to create unpredictable moments with unforgettable lessons. We see these as a modern means of shaping Filipinos’ outlook on the deathcare industry.”

Forest Lake offers accessible and affordable memorial parks managed by professional teams that provide value, innovation, and personalized service. To ensure a holistic approach to total memorial care, the company has a comprehensive range of services available across its 37 parks nationwide — from various lot sizes to interment, mortuary, and chapel services.

Check out the viral video on Forest Lake’s official Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok pages.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.