Modern living is all about prioritizing what matters most. Ever since the pandemic upended how people all over the world live and work, society has moved on to create better, more convenient ways for people to live their lives.

Met Park, a 36-hectare multi-use township in the heart of Bay Area in Pasay City, is poised to become a modern urban district. Developed by premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc., Met Park encapsulates the essence of a complete and dynamic community, offering residents a seamless blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces within reasonable distance from each other — ensuring that people spend less time commuting, and more time doing what matters most.

Tailored Healthcare Services

Federal Land partnered with Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) to introduce a comprehensive wellness program to bring healthcare services closer to its communities. The “Wellness by Design” program aims to not only meet the primary care needs of the community, but also make everyday healthcare effortlessly accessible, ensuring that well-being is always within reach.

The program had its first run with residents of the Six Senses Residences, where it successfully integrated MDH’s Homecare Plus services. These services include home care visits, teleconsultations, and nursing. Additionally, the “Roving Med” mobile facility provides immediate diagnostic and laboratory services, further enhancing offsite and remote care options for the community.

Green Social Spaces

As a beacon of wellness and well-being, Met Park also aims to be a community that emphasizes the importance of sustainability in everyday life. It aligns with the government’s Green, Green, Green program, an initiative by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to transform public spaces into verdant, sustainable areas, improving residents’ quality of life. Part of the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, this program showcases the government’s dedication to enhancing public open spaces.

The launch of the Green, Green, Green Program and the fruition of the Roxas Promenade Park Areas 1 & 2 within Met Park address the need for more parks and open spaces. These green areas offer residents a place to relax, exercise, and connect with nature, contributing to their overall well-being. This effort, alongside the President’s Build Better More program and Federal Land’s commitment to creating dynamic communities, showcases the power of public-private partnerships in building sustainable, vibrant, and well-connected communities for Filipinos.

By integrating these green initiatives, Met Park not only provides comfortable living spaces but also fosters an environment where nature and urban life coexist harmoniously. This holistic approach ensures that current and future generations can enjoy a balanced, healthy, and sustainable lifestyle within the city.

A complete and dynamic community

Met Park exemplifies modern urban living by integrating green infrastructure throughout its development. The township is home to upscale resort-style condominiums, vibrant shopping centers like Blue Bay Walk and Met Live, dynamic business hubs, diverse event venues, an elite college, and a picturesque park. This harmonious blend of amenities ensures that residents experience a balanced lifestyle, where work, leisure, and nature coexist effortlessly.

Strategically located for seamless connectivity, Met Park residents have easy access to major highways, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, business districts, and entertainment hotspots such as SM Mall of Asia, IKEA Pasay City, PAGCOR City, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines. This prime location ensures that everything residents need is within reach, enhancing the convenience of daily living.

Move-in ready homes

For those looking to move in immediately, Met Park offers a range of ready-for-occupancy (RFO) properties. The Six Senses Residences, with its unique design and extensive amenities, includes a swimming pool with pool bar, dance studio, and karaoke room, to name a few. Available RFO units come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse unit variations, sized 56 to 172 square meters (sq.m.).

The latest addition, Mi Casa, is an upmarket vertical residence that provides Hawaiian-inspired leisure living spaces with generously cut spaces in studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse in 32 sq.m. up to 279-sq.m. unit cuts.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach West offers a tropical condo experience through Federal Land’s smart value brand, Horizon Land, with an expansive amenity deck and comfortable living spaces in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 23.5 sq.m. to 87.5 sq.m.

Met Park is more than just a residential complex; it is a community in the process of transformation. Through partnerships with the government and initiatives like the Green, Green, Green program, Federal Land is committed to enhancing open spaces and public areas for the benefit of residents and its community.

As Met Park evolves, it aims to become a model for future urban projects, blending urban conveniences with a strong focus on environmental sustainability. Whether seeking a home or a vibrant community, Met Park is set to become the ideal choice.

For more information on Federal Land’s move-in ready condos in Met Park community, visit www.federalland.ph or email invest@federalland.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

