The beacon of excellence in financial leadership shines anew with the return of the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award, back for its 18th year to honor the practice’s most impactful game-changers.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 edition of the Philippines’ longest-running and most prestigious award for outstanding chief financial officers. Launched in 2006 to recognize the country’s top CFOs and inspire the next generation of Philippine financial leaders, the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award is presented through a permanent partnership between Dutch financial giant ING Bank N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals.

“We’ve seen a tremendous impact on the perception of financial leadership in the Philippines over the years, as the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award highlighted the CFO’s role as a strategic driver of change, not just a number cruncher,” says Jun Palanca, country manager of ING in the Philippines. “The Award has helped elevate the understanding that CFOs are instrumental in achieving long-term organizational growth. Today, CFOs are seen as strategic partners, shaping the overall direction of the company.”

This year, the search focuses once more on game-changing CFOs who perform a multi-faceted function, including being a strategist and catalyst to create value for the corporations, as well as a steward and operator. These four qualities serve as the guidelines for the search’s rigorous selection process, which utilizes clearly defined qualitative and quantitative criteria designed by the FINEX Foundation and the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. The search involves a thorough endorsement and nomination system to go with a stringent set of panel interviews.

“The game-changing CFO leads the ‘Transformational Growth’ agenda for his or her company, incorporating sustainability, diversity and digitalization initiatives, and creating value for all stakeholders,” says FINEX President Augusto D. Bengzon.

The search for the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year is open to CFOs of any company operating in the Philippines, whether local or foreign-owned, privately held or publicly listed. Nominations for this year’s award is open until Aug. 31, 2024.

The winner will be honored in an exclusive awarding ceremony in November, and will receive the prestigious trophy designed by renowned Filipino artist Ramon Orlina, titled The Everlasting Light. The awardee will also have the opportunity to share their insights and experiences during a thought leadership event jointly organized by ING and FINEX, providing inspiration to aspiring financial leaders.

Past winners of the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award include Delfin Gonzalez, Jr., who won the inaugural trophy when he was CFO of Globe Telecom, followed by Sherisa Nuesa, who was recognized as CFO of Manila Water. The awardees in the succeeding years were Jose Sio, Ysmael Baysa, Jaime Ysmael, Jeffrey Lim, Felipe Yalong, Jose Jerome Pascual III, Luis Juan Oreta, Danny Yu, Jose Teodoro Limcaoco, Ferdinand Constantino, Augusto D. Bengzon, Mylene Kasiban, Anabelle Lim-Chua, and Grant Cheng. Last year, the coveted award went to Cora Dizon of ACEN.

For more information about the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award and the nomination process, visit www.ingfinexcfooftheyear.com, or contact michael.vinluan@finex.org.ph or +63 917-312-3044. Follow the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

