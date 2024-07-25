Within the upbeat environment of Southern Metro Manila, SM Bicutan Tower is making its mark as a prominent addition to the broader SM Bicutan Complex in Parañaque City, seamlessly integrating functional office spaces with retail establishments that enhance the area’s appeal for both residents and businesses.

SM Bicutan Tower spans close to 20,000 square meters with seven dedicated office floors, three retail floors, and four parking levels. The layout caters to a diverse range of needs, from corporate offices to retail outlets. Industries such as logistics, business process outsourcing (BPO), and traditional office-based businesses are particularly well-suited to thrive within the dynamic environment of SM Bicutan Tower.

Strategic location and accessibility

The Complex is centrally located, making it an ideal hub for businesses aiming to optimize operations and expand their reach within Metro Manila and beyond. This prime location offers excellent opportunities for businesses and professionals, positioned to leverage the untapped potential between nearby central business districts. The tower is within a 30-minute drive from Makati City, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City, Alabang in Muntinlupa City, and the Bay Area in Pasay City.

One of the key advantages of SM Bicutan Tower is its close proximity to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), making it an attractive location for businesses with international connections and frequent travelers. The Complex also enjoys seamless accessibility through major roads such as the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Doña Soledad Avenue, the Bicutan Interchange, and the Metro Manila Skyway.

The vicinity also boasts proximity to educational institutions such as Informatics Computer College, Asian Institute of Computer Studies (AICS), Don Bosco Center of Studies, and Immaculate Heart of Mary College. It is also near hospitals and medical centers like Parañaque Doctors’ Hospital, South Superhighway Medical Center, Ospital ng Parañaque, and Bicutan Medical Center.

Beyond work: A thriving community

Bicutan itself is characterized by a flourishing residential landscape, from high-rise condominiums to gated subdivisions including SMDC Spring Residences, Sun Valley, Better Living, and Marcelo Village. SM Bicutan Tower can be conveniently accessed from these communities through various transportation options, including jeepneys, buses, FX, vans, taxis, and private cars.

Adding to the conveniences is its interconnection with the SM City Bicutan mall, catering to basic and recreational needs with a wide array of dining, shopping options, and a relaxation area with an open-air garden.

The diverse developments around SM Bicutan Tower cater to various lifestyles and preferences, making it a sought-after area for residents and businesses seeking urban convenience with a touch of suburban tranquility. “The office is that one venue that contends with the home as the place where a person spends most of his or her waking hours. So that office better be a conducive place to stay in,” said Alexis Ortiga, SM Offices Business Unit Head.

The development of SM Bicutan Tower is also expected to significantly impact the local economy. The projected influx of businesses and job opportunities is set to generate increased foot traffic in the surrounding retail establishments, benefiting local merchants and boosting commercial activity in the area.

“Our network of sustainable workspaces is nationwide, so that we are conveniently closer to the homes of our tenant-partners’ employees. This keeps families closer together, while answering companies’ needs for hubs of growth, innovation, and workplace synergy,” Mr. Ortiga said.

