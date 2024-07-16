Salmon Group has disrupted rural banking with its startup strategy model for Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa by strengthening the capital base and accelerating digitalization to drive financial inclusion.

Salmon Co-Founder and Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa Chairperson Raffy Montemayor highlighted the importance of sustainable funding and digital transformation to improve the bank’s products and services, and enhance customer experience.

“We are injecting fresh capital to make Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa a robust financial institution by attracting notable investors such as the International Finance Corp. (IFC), Singapore-based venture capital fund manager NorthStar Group, and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ,” Mr. Montemayor revealed. “The latest investment we received was $7 million from IFC last May,” he added.

The capital injection saw the bank equity of Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa increase by 1,075% to P385 million from P32.8 million. The bank’s total deposits soared by 439% to P440 million from P82 million, and bank loans increasing by 648% to P400 million from P54 million as of end of May.

Mr. Montemayor emphasized the role of technology in the development of Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa’s products and customer experience to expand its customer base beyond its physical branches.

“We are planning to launch our mobile app and debit card within the year subject to the approval of Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to reach customers,” Mr. Montemayor said.

Offering a Competitive 8.88% Time Deposit Interest Rate

The Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa is offering a competitive 8.88% interest rate for time deposits of over P500,000 which is especially beneficial for those in Sta. Rosa and nearby residents. For time deposits of P50,000-P500,000, the bank is offering 6% interest rate for 12 months.

Mr. Montemayor said that the 8.88% time deposit interest rate offer of Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa has no catch or promo period.

“Earning our competitive 8.88% interest rate is straightforward. Simply deposit more than P500,000 to a maximum of P50,000,000. No hidden fees or complex requirements involved,” he said.

To avail of the 8.88% offer, simply visit or call the following branches:

Head Office: Sta. Rosa, Laguna (F. Gomez St., Poblacion, Barangay Malusak, City of Sta. Rosa, Laguna 4026). Contact Edward Daniel A. Dela Cruz at (049) 534-1126 or 0997-952-7783.

Branch: Bacoor, Cavite (Evangelista Street, Barangay Daang Bukid, Bacoor, Cavite 4102). Contact Arthur Castor at (046) 434-6197 or 0955-861-7848.

Mr. Montemayor also disclosed the plan to add new physical branches set to be located in Metro Manila, Cebu and in Mindanao either in Davao or Cagayan de Oro.

About the Salmon Group Ltd.

Salmon Group is made up of Salmon Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries in the Philippines including Sunprime Finance, Inc. and the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which was established in 1963. The Group is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion by providing customers with cutting-edge, customer-centric, AI and data-driven banking and financial services. It is on a mission to empower clients underserved by legacy banks across Southeast Asia and is supported by world-class shareholders including International Finance Corp., the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (ADQ) and other blue-chip international and Filipino investors.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.