On July 9, 2024, Babae Ako Partylist hosted its inaugural “Empower Her: Nurture, Pamper, and Wellness Day” at the GMA Sports Complex in General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite. The event kicked off with an energetic motorcade led by Babae Ako Partylist’s first nominee Rossel “Shantal D.” Dimayuga, alongside her fellow nominee Geeian “Ghie” Gambala, and board members Loreta “Lorence” Caburnay and Michelle “Mitch” Velitario.

Following the motorcade, multiple enthusiastic Zumba groups and their supporters took the stage, setting a lively tone for the rest of the event. The day was filled with over 1,000 supporters engaging in wellness activities designed to pamper and empower women. Attendees enjoyed free haircuts, manicures, pedicures, and massages, all aimed at promoting wellness among women.

Ms. Dimayuga emphasized the importance of wellness for women, stating, “We know the importance of providing self-care and wellness for women, inside and out.” This event was a testament to Babae Ako Partylist’s commitment to supporting and uplifting women in the community.

A highlight of the event was the Zumba contest, featuring 10 energetic Zumba groups competing for exciting prizes. The contest added a fun and competitive element to the day’s activities, encouraging physical fitness and camaraderie among participants.

Babae Ako Partylist expressed gratitude to all the organizers, volunteers, and supporters who made the event a success. Special thanks were extended to General Mariano Alvarez Mayor Maricel Echeverria Torres for her support in making the event possible.

Ms. Dimayuga concluded the event with a hopeful message: “We hope that this event will be the first of many more activities aimed at empowering all women.”

The “Empower Her: Nurture, Pamper, and Wellness Day” event marked a significant milestone for Babae Ako Partylist in its ongoing mission to support and uplift women through meaningful and impactful initiatives. With such a successful launch, the future looks bright for Babae Ako Partylist’s continued efforts to uplift and empower women through similar initiatives.

For more updates and information, follow Babae Ako Partylist on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Babaeakokayakopartylist.

