NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS

August 8, 2024

The Special Meeting of the Stockholders of San Miguel Corporation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 P.M.

The Company will not hold a physical meeting and the meeting will be conducted via remote communication and livestreamed at the Company’s website. Stockholders can attend the meeting by remote communication.

The Agenda of the Meeting is as follows:

Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Reclassification of 300,000,000 Series “1” Preferred Shares to Series “2” Preferred Shares in the Authorized Capital Stock, and Issuance of Series “2” Preferred Shares Approval of the Amendment to Article VII of the Amended Articles of Incorporation of the Company Approval of the Amendments to the Amended By-Laws of the Company to delineate the roles and duties of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation. Adjournment

Stockholders who would like to attend the online meeting should access the 2024 SMC SSM Website at https://www.sanmiguel.com.ph/SSM2024 to obtain the following: (a) ballots and proxies to attend the meeting, and (b) the link to view the livestream of the meeting which will be available on the day of the meeting.

During the meeting, the Company shall entertain questions and comments from the stockholders after the presentation of the Agenda Item No. 2 and 3. Questions and comments must be submitted either in advance or during the meeting by email to stockholders@sanmiguel.com.ph. Questions which were not answered during the meeting shall be forwarded to the Office of the Corporate Secretary for the appropriate response.

Ballots and proxies can be submitted via email at stockholders@sanmiguel.com.ph which submission shall be duly acknowledged and validated by the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation. For individual stockholders, the submissions must be accompanied by a copy of a government issued ID as proof of identification. For corporations, the submission must be accompanied by a certification from its Corporate Secretary stating the corporate officer’s authority to represent and sign on behalf of the corporation. Kindly submit to the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation the original signed and notarized documents within a reasonable time after the resumption of regular business operations.

The deadline for submission of ballots and proxies is on July 29, 2024. Validation of ballots and proxies will be on August 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation Office, 2nd Floor, SMC Head Office Complex, No. 40 San Miguel Ave., Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

(Original Signed)

Virgilio S. Jacint

Corporate Secretary

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.