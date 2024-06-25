Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz was named this year’s Business Leader of the Year at Campaign Magazine’s Women Leading Change Awards Asia-Pacific. The award-giving body recognized Grace’s pivotal role in achieving and maintaining the strong growth momentum of the leading superapp in the Philippines post-pandemic.

Under Grace’s helm, alongside Grab Philippines’ all-Filipino leadership team, the superapp grew its presence in over 100 cities across the country. This growth was instrumental in promoting a more balanced regional development, primarily through the introduction of GrabCar and GrabFood in more areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions — with offerings that are tailor-fitted to the needs of the local communities.

As Grab continues to expand its presence, its economic contributions have consequently grown substantially. A recent study by the University of Asia and the Pacific’s (UA&P) Center for Research and Communications (CRC) found that every peso spent on Grab generates an additional Php 3.42 for the economy, highlighting the platform’s notable economic multiplier effect. Activities on Grab also translated to an estimated GDP contribution of Php 37 billion to Php 165.6 billion from 2019 to 2021.

Guided by her north star of creating a positive and meaningful impact in the lives of her kababayans, Grab Philippines will continue to focus on the creation of affordable product solutions like GrabCar Saver and GrabFood Saver Delivery, and the generation of viable livelihood opportunities for Filipinos. A recent UA&P-CRC study found that the Grab platform has reduced unemployment by 1.1% to 1.6% between 2019 and 2021. This aligns with Grace’s focus on driving Grab’s role as a key engine of the Philippines’ economic growth.

Grace is joined by female leader honorees in other categories, including Fintech Woman Leader Geraldine Wong of GXS Bank in Singapore, CEO of the Year Kate Bayona-Garcia of Publicis Groupe Vietnam, and Young Business Leader of the Year Melody Laogan of Initiative Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.