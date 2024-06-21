PMCC 4th Watch bids farewell to its father in faith

The Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC 4th Watch) bids a solemn farewell to Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol, who passed away on May 19, 2024. His final resting place will be in the mausoleum built inside the Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol (AATF) Sports Complex in Imus, Cavite.

Following his demise, 14 days of mourning was observed, during which thousands of faithful followers gathered to pay their respects and honor the legacy of the revered Apostle. This was followed by another 14 days dedicated to celebrating his remarkable life and profound contributions to the church and its members.

Chief Executive Minister, Bishop Jonathan S. Ferriol, expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and love from both members of the church and the public. He assured them that despite the loss of their beloved leader, the entire church leadership is committed to carrying on Apostle Ferriol’s legacy and continuing his important work.

Thousands flocked to the AATF Sports Complex to pay their last respects and honor his memory. His passing has deeply affected not only the members of the PMCC (4th Watch) but also the wider community, reflecting the profound impact he had on countless lives.

In a statement of unwavering faith, Bishop Jonathan S. Ferriol said, “Although we mourn the loss of our beloved Apostle, we take comfort in knowing that he has gone to be with the Lord. His legacy of faith, compassion, and service will continue to inspire and guide us in the days ahead. Let us honor his memory by remaining steadfast in our commitment to God and His work.”

The funeral service and interment of Apostle Ferriol were marked by both solemnity and celebration as the PMCC (4th Watch) community came together and bid farewell to their esteemed leader.

In addition to the formal ceremonies, the PMCC (4th Watch) has organized various activities to commemorate Apostle Arsenio Ferriol’s remarkable contributions. Special prayer vigils, community service events, and memorial lectures are planned to reflect on his teachings and the values he instilled in his followers. These events aim to not only honor his memory but also to strengthen the bonds within the church community and encourage continued spiritual growth among its members.

Apostle Ferriol’s teachings focused on the importance of living a life of faith, service, and compassion. His emphasis on missionary work and outreach programs has left an indelible mark on the PMCC (4th Watch), fostering a culture of helping those in need and spreading the message of hope and love. His legacy is evident in the countless lives he touched, both within the church and beyond, through his tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to his faith.

As the community said their final farewell, many shared personal stories and testimonies of how Apostle Ferriol’s guidance and mentorship transformed their lives. These heartfelt tributes have been compiled into different commemorative materials that have been sent to the family of Apostle Ferriol. Some members created paintings, composed songs, videos, and memoirs to show their respect and love for their father in faith and to honor Apostle Ferriol’s enduring influence and the profound impact he had on their lives.

“The barrio boy who became a titan of faith is coming home to his Jesus. My father, my mentor, the barrio boy who was called to become an apostle of God, lived his life serving the Lord, his family, and the community. Though we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the life he lived, for he did his best to do his calling and purpose, and that’s to spread the Gospel in all corners of the world,” Bishop Ferriol stressed.

In the days leading up to the funeral, the church’s social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolences and support from around the world. Followers shared memories, photos, and videos, creating a digital archive that celebrates the life and legacy of Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol. This global outpouring of love and respect underscores the far-reaching impact of his ministry and the deep sense of loss felt by the PMCC (4th Watch) congregation.

As the sun set yesterday, the PMCC (4th Watch) came together in unity and faith, drawing strength from each other and from the enduring legacy of their beloved Apostle. Though he may have departed from this world, his spirit and teachings will continue to guide and inspire, lighting the path for future generations to follow.

